Mets eye Robinson Cano at first base

The reality is that a switch from second to first base is never easy, which is why the Mets are testing Cano there this spring. Although Cano is unlikely to see significant playing time at first base during the regular season — the Dominican is at least third in the depth chart behind Alonso and Dominic Smith — the team wants to find ways to keep Cano’s bat in the lineup. If that means putting him at first base once in a while, the Mets want to at least have that option available to them.