Mets eye Robinson Cano at first base

PORTST. LUCIE, Florida – The last time I Robinson Cano covered first base in a game as a professional, the Dominican called his compatriot Albert Pujols and asked for a starter’s glove. Pujols decided to help him and sent him one in the mail.
Although Cano still has said glove, he left it behind in the Dominican Republic, because he didn’t think he would need it. So when he plays first base on Thursday for the first time since 2018, Cano isn’t sure what he’ll do. He could borrow a glove from first baseman Pete Alonso, or he might find one elsewhere in the clubhouse.
“I’ll fix this,” exclaimed Canó, with a laugh. “Maybe I’ll play with my glove [de segunda base] in the first. It will be easy.”
The reality is that a switch from second to first base is never easy, which is why the Mets are testing Cano there this spring. Although Cano is unlikely to see significant playing time at first base during the regular season — the Dominican is at least third in the depth chart behind Alonso and Dominic Smith — the team wants to find ways to keep Cano’s bat in the lineup. If that means putting him at first base once in a while, the Mets want to at least have that option available to them.
“I’m aware there could be an adjustment,” Mets manager Buck Showalter said. “I understand. But I think he’s pretty excited to be back with the team and to be in a position to contribute. It’s going to be ‘where and when’ rather than ‘if’ right now.”
Cano, who missed the entire 2021 campaign after testing positive for a banned substance, echoed Showalter’s opinion, saying he is “happy to be in the lineup and to be able to play.” He was a bit skeptical about the experiment at first base, given that he has only covered that position in 14 games in his entire professional career — all in 2018 with the Mariners. But the Quisqueyan is willing to try, for the sake of getting game time and to help the team.
“I’m going to do the best I can; that’s what I know,” Canó said. “I know it is a challenge. At the end of the day, the goal is to win. I am ready to win.”