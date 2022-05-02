Mets rescue Scherzer and take series
NEW YORK — Dominic Smith went 4-for-4 with three RBIs to back up an inconsistent performance from Max Scherzer as the New York Mets won their seventh straight series to start the season with a 10-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.
Jeff McNeil also had four of New York’s 15 hits and Starling Marte drove in three runs. The Mets won two of three in a weekend set that began with the NL East leaders throwing the second no-hitter in franchise history on Friday night, a Tylor Megill combo gem. and four relievers.
New York (16-7) had never won more than five straight series to start a season before this year. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous major league club to win its first seven series was the 2018 Arizona Diamondbacks, who won their first nine.
The Mets have won four of six meetings with the Phillies this year, and the NL East rivals meet again Thursday in Philadelphia with Game 1 of a four-game series. They are measured 13 times before the end of May.
For the Mets, Venezuelans Eduardo Escobar 5-2 with a couple of runs scored, and Luis Guillorme 4-1 with an RBI. Puerto Ricans Francisco Lindor 4-1 with two runs scored, and Tomás Nido 4-0. The Dominican Marte 4-1 with three produced.
For the Phillies, Panamanian Johan Camargo 4-1 with a run scored and two RBIs. The Venezuelan Odúbel Herrera 4-0. Dominican Jean Segura 4-1.