Mets score 7 in the 9th to beat Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — The Mets rallied from a six-run deficit in the ninth inning, Starling Marte ended that drive with a tiebreaking double and New York beat the stunned Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Thursday.
With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte hit an infield single leading off James Norwood inning and scored on Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer.
Mark Canha drove in a run with an infield single that hit pitcher Core Knebel (0-2), and pinch-hitter JD Davis had an RBI double to ignite the comeback for the NL East-leading Mets.
Brandon Nimmo tied the score with a two-run single to center off Knebel’s pitch. Nimmo crossed the plate with Marte’s double that he hit the center field wall. The Dominican also hit a solo home run in the sixth inning.
It’s the first time New York has trailed by at least six runs in a ninth inning and gets the win since Sept. 13, 1997, when Carl Everett tied the game by hitting a grand slam with two outs in the final inning and the The Mets ended up beating the Montreal Expos in extra innings.
Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies’ cause, and Aaron Nola pitched seven solid innings. The Phillies have five losses in six games.
Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz pitched the ninth inning scoreless and earned his sixth save in seven chances. Adonis Medina (1-0) allowed one hit in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.
For the Phillies, Jean Segura 4-3, one produced. The Venezuelan Odúbel Herrera 4-2. Panamanian Johan Camargo 4-0.
For the Mets, Dominican Starling Marte 5-3, two runs scored, two produced. Puerto Ricans Francisco Lindor 5-1, one run scored, two RBIs, and Tomás Nido 3-0. The Venezuelan Eduardo Escobar 4-0.