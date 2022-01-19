Metsola, von der Leyen, Lagarde. Three women lead Europe, yet it is not enough

It is a historical fact, which will probably be talked about at length: with the election of Roberta Metsola as head of the European Parliament, the EU becomes the first federal organization to see women in practically all key roles, with the exception of the Council European led by Charles Michel. The first was Christine Lagarde, who arrived at the helm of the ECB immediately after “our” Mario Draghi, in November 2019. She had already ousted a man in an important international economic position: in 2011, after Dominique Strauss Khan had been overwhelmed by a sexual scandal, it was she who took the baton for the leadership of the International Monetary Fund. A month later, Ursula von der Leyen formally became president of the European Commission, even if the political choice, and the casting vote, are from the previous summer. Here too, for the first time and moreover with a high political significance, the consequences of which are still felt in the European and national institutions today: the “Ursula majority”, which unites not only social democrats and conservatives but also the Italian five stars and the Pis Polish, is an unprecedented scheme up to that moment precisely because it holds within a part of what until 2019 was considered the populist front, with the aim of opposing the most extreme right, strong in several European countries and exit with an important result from the last consultation of EU citizens.

The appointment of Metsola

Now it is the turn of Roberta Metsola who arrives at the helm of the European parliament as a member of the Maltese Conservative Party. Unlike von der Lyen and Lagarde, Metsola is the first to take the job with her surname and not with that of her husband, to tell us where we are on the path of gender equality. At 43, she is also the youngest president Strasbourg has ever had. The symbolic result is there, but in these gender goals there is to be celebrated up to a certain point and especially those belonging to the progressive front should remain cautious. More and more often choosing a woman has become a shortcut that makes an appointment appreciated by everyone, with the implication that the political area that at least formally had embraced the issues of gender and social equality should be happy with it.

The concrete reality, on the other hand, is that the party from which Matsola comes is on such extreme anti-abortion positions that a large part of Parliament agreed to appoint it only after having defined its scope of action, especially on these topics. The fact that the three figures we have mentioned all belong to a moderate area, with different nuances, raises the more general question: really in 2022 it is still enough to say “she is a woman” to be satisfied with an appointment? Or maybe we should go into the merits of what these women say, do and advocate, before declaring that another milestone has been crossed? And finally, if we are really so far on the path of equality, why do the center-right appointees or leaders have no problem embodying moderate values ​​in their being women and “leaders”, while those of the center-left have or encounter many more problems?

