Metz: 120 Hz within everyone’s reach. Here is the 55-inch MUC8500 at 649 euros

From 2018 the historian German brand Metz as regards the TV division, it is part of the Chinese giant Skyworth and in recent years it has benefited from an injection of technology by the Asian group. In particular, Metz also wants to be noticed on the Italian market with a proposal with very interesting prices, riding on some of the trends of the moment.

One of these is certainly that of high refresh rate panels, as we have also seen in the news of the new 8K TCL 265 Hz panel. Speaking of commercial products, Metz solutions previously reserved panels with technology 2x120Hz only at the high range, but today the model MUC8500Z brings 120 Hz well below 1,000 ??.

The brand on our market relies heavily on Amazon and on this page you can find all the new Metz TVs, including the model 4K Ultra HD MUC8500 in 55 “format, proposed to 649 ?? price list.

It is a fully technically equipped model based on an operating system Android 10.0 with hands-free voice commands and support for HDR standards HDR10, HLG and also Dolby Vision. The Android platform immediately makes the main streaming services available, including YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+, in addition to the Chromecast integrated, for easy sharing of the contents of your smartphone or tablet on the big screen.

Of course, the 120 Hz IPS panel requires a technical sector that makes the TV compatible with high frame rate content: we therefore find 3 HDMI ports, two of which HDMI 2.1, in addition to support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) e VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

Complete support for the audio formats Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Digital, Dolby Atmos And DTS.