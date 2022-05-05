Games

Mewtwo’s Original English Voice Actor Supports This Pokémon Fan Theory

There is a very old Pokémon theory that holds the existence of multiple Mewtwo, failed experiments when creating Mew in the first film of the famous series. What supports this theory is that, in various meetings that he has had the pokemon with ash, many times he has not recognized him despite having met on previous occasions. This continuity error would have its explanation in that, as it happens with other pocket monsters, also there are various Mewtwo in the anime universe of the popular franchise.

This theory has recently been added Jay Goede, Mewtwo voice actor in the English version of the first Pokémon movie, which he took the opportunity to state the following:

I think there are three actors who have voiced Mewtwo. I was the first in the original Mewtwo-centric Pokemon movie, and then there were at least two other voice actors for subsequent movies and series. I think there is a dark version of Mewtwo. In my opinion, there are two versions, a dark one and the normal Mewtwo. One light and one dark.

The statements of this voice actor can refer to both fan theory and a certain Pokkén Tournament character that those of you who have played the game will surely recognize… However, said character is original to the fighting game and has never appeared in the animated series, so it would be discarded.

What do you think of this theory? Do you think there are different Mewtwo? Do not hesitate to leave it in the comments!

