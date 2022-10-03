Mexican actor Luis Chávez shines in Hollywood now with Walter Hill

Luis Chávez is an actor with indigenous roots from the state of Michoacán who migrated to the United States, a country where he has developed his artistic career and which now allows him to be part of the cast of dead for a dollarthe new film by the director of The WarriorsWalter Hill.

Mexico City, October 3 (SnEmbargo).- Within the framework of the last edition of the Venice International Film Festival, the arrival of the legendary filmmaker was honored Walter Hill which premiered dead for a dollarhis new film starring Willem Dafoe, Christoph Waltz, Rachel Brosnahan and Benjamin Bratt, and in which the Mexican actor also participates Luis Chavez.

Between ovations on the red carpet and the screening of the film, the moviegoing public received what meant the return after almost a decade of the director of films such as The Driver (1978), The Warriors (1979), 48 hours (1982), among others.

“An unforgettable experience. For me it was an honor to be and be part of this great event. Especially because this year is the first in which the Academy of the Oscars is present at this festival”, remembers the actor Luis Chávez in an interview with Nevertheless.

dead for a dollar is set in Texas in the year 1892. According to its synopsis, the film “tells the story of gold digger Max Borlund (Christoph Waltz) hired by a wealthy man to find a deserting soldier who has kidnapped and fled with his wife. (Rachel Brosnahan) to Mexico. On the path of searching for him, he runs into his lifelong archenemy Joe Cribbens (Willem Dafoe) and must confront him. But things get even more complicated when crossing Mexican territory, a powerful rancher Tiberio Vargas (Benjamin Bratt) becomes aware of his plans and the reward and insists on taking advantage of the situation.

“The landowner assigns his lawyer, right-hand man and confidant Esteban Romero (Luis Chávez) to handle the transaction. Esteban, an educated man, in his attempt to prevent an unnecessary massacre, resorts to diplomacy by contacting Max Borlund and Joe Cribbins, bringing the plot to an unfortunate resolution.

Luis Chávez got into the role of Esteban Romero without knowing much about him:

“There wasn’t much information on paper. Actually when I auditioned for the first time, they said ‘here, read these notes’. It was difficult for me to find what the director wanted because sometimes directors like that, leaving the actors to find their character, to give their interpretation. They personally want to form and tell us ‘this is what I want to see’”.

The actor did not see the lack of information as a limitation, and began to imagine the scenario where his character moves and interacts with others in order to develop it in the best way:

“Physically I am not big, I am not strong and I thought ‘how is it that I can get the characters of Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe to respect me or not kill me because they are paid assassins?’, so I said no I have the body to cause that respect from them towards me, but I have the ‘knowledge’, if they see a Mexican man who is speaking with big words, with glasses, with a suit, they say ‘this is not a typical Mexican that he doesn’t know the laws’, so I took from that, I took from the knowledge and began to mold and form the character centered on knowledge and his education, and that’s how little by little he took on details”.

TRANSCEND BORDERS

Luis Chávez is an actor with indigenous roots from the state of Michoacán, although he migrated to the United States from an early age, a country where he has developed his artistic career since the 1990s, when he began to participate in the television series LA Doctors, to which he Others would follow like Angel, Monk, Malcolm in the Middle, ER, Weeds Y Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles with little papers.

His first big break came in 2008 with the series Crash in which he had a starring role.

In the cinema he has joined the cast of While She Was Out, High School Y Our Brand is Crisis with Sandra Bullock and Billy Bob Thornton. With this, he has shown that being next to great stars can place a great responsibility on the shoulders, but everything lessens when each one surrenders completely to his role and egos are left aside, as happened in dead for a dollar.

“When you arrive on set I think all the actors see you the same. You are not seen as the one with the ‘less credits’ and the purpose is to make it something entertaining, something that people really appreciate and have fun with. It’s a team, it’s not a place for you to say ‘up there’, the fact that I was able to see that coexistence, the fact that all the actors were hand in hand”.

“That brotherhood, that team spirit is what I take with me,” he adds.

Luis Chávez affirms that making a career in Hollywood has not been easy, but he affirms that the new changes that this industry is trying to make regarding diversity are beginning to open doors.

“Change is something that has been hard-earned, the fact that the studios are saying ‘we are going to represent them differently’, it is because they have seen a cry that says ‘come see us, paint us as we are, include us at the table’, because Before, Latino actors or indigenous actors like me, we didn’t have that space at the table. Perhaps it is because the consumption of the audience demanded it, they were people who were not like me, of my complexion, of my features, but now I am very happy to see so many actors from my country like Tenoch, like Yalitza, like Josué Maychi who will be in the movie Wakanda Forever“.

“Seeing people being represented like this finally become equal to the percentage in which we exist fills me with pride and satisfaction. I think we are experiencing a change but there has been a party of push and force of protest, so yes, that has happened, and it was not free.

No tentative date yet. dead for a dollarLuis Chávez continues filming movies in the United States, hoping that he will soon have the opportunity in Mexico as well.