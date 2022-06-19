Mexican actors from the Netflix series ‘The Chosen One’ die in a road accident | Famous
Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilarseries actors Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’died on June 16 in a car accident, after the van in which they were traveling with six other members of the production overturned on the peninsular highway at the height of the Santa Rosalía-Loreto section, in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
The six injured were transferred to the Health Center and the Family Medical Unit of the Mexican Social Security Institute in Loreto, a town near the accident site.
The government of Baja California Sur lamented the death of the actors from the state and offered condolences to the family of the victims through a statement.
“The Secretary of Culture of Baja California deeply regrets the death of the renowned scenic creator, actor and promoter of the Inmigrantes Teatro company and organizer of the ICBC Children’s Theater Week, Raymundo Garduño Cruz. The artistic and Baja Californian community loses an important cultural manager and great enthusiast of scenic art”.
Another tweet reads: “The Baja California Ministry of Culture deeply regrets the death of renowned Baja California promoter, actor and musician Juan Francisco González Aguilar ‘Paco Mufote’. The artistic and Baja California community has lost a great talent.”
Netflix actor denounces negligence and poor working conditions
After the death of Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, the novelist Rick Zazueta denounced that there are poor working conditions in the production and pointed out the production company RedRum, as well as the producer Sacy Parskie and the director Everardo Gout in his profile.
From Facebook.
“His death is a tragedy not only because of the theft of this talent, but mainly because these deaths are guilty. For weeks, people close to this production have known that the logistics have been terrible. The actors have not stopped complaining about how badly they are being treated specifically on the subject of transport and logistics”.
Zazueta described that the drivers who drove the vehicles in poor condition are tired: ” Old panels with slick tires, tired and overworked drivers […] The actors transported like cattle to save a few pesos. This production must be shut down immediately. Its producer Stacy Perskie and director Everardo Gout must be formally processed, “he added in his publication.
They point to Netflix as part of the culprits
The novelist affirms that the famous ‘streaming’ platform is also to blame: “Netflix also has blood on its hands, the multimillion-dollar company chose to work outside the ANDA actors’ union and made the contract with those now guilty of these deaths – Everardo Gout and Stacy Perskie”.
What is ‘The Chosen One’ about?
‘The Chosen One’ is a series produced by RedRum for the Netflix platform that takes place in natural settings in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
It tells the story of “a 12-year-old boy discovers that he is Jesus Christ and that he has returned to Earth to save humanity,” detailed the streaming company.
The plot is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.