Mexican actress and comedian Michelle Rodríguez shows her new house

Mexican actress, comedian and singer Michelle Rodriguez is very proud of the new property that she recently purchasedso it was not possible to refuse to open the door to Isabel Fernández and her YouTube program ‘When nobody sees me’.

Rodriguez is recognized for having played Toña in the series ’40 y 20′. In addition to that role, she has participated in several plays and other television and film productions.

Upon entering the property, Rodríguez led Fernández to a wall where a decoration plate reads: “Welcome to this your humble home. That neither is humble, nor is it his home. That same wall is decorated with many other striking elements, including some portraits of herself stand out.

Several spaces of the property are still quite messy because you have not finished organizing everything after the move. One such cluttered place is the office, which has shelves, desks, and chairs but also unpacked boxes and other scattered objects.

The living room, on the other hand, is completely empty. Rodríguez jokes “this is the room where one day there will be a room”. At the moment there is only a large full-length mirror and a fireplace.

The kitchen is very modern in style with a center island, chocolate colored cabinets and stainless steel appliances. While showing her kitchen too she confessed that she is very bad for the kitchen because he doesn’t have much patience.

Although Rodríguez does not like to drink alcohol, he does have a bar. Right next to her, she has a space to play board games, which suggests that the actress must receive many friends to celebrate any event.

In the house there is a backyard with a terrace, green areas and a small pool. The space looks ideal for sunbathing during the summer.

