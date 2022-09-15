Mexican agents detain Cuban migrants in Nuevo León

Agents of the National Guard (GN) of Mexico detained a group of 35 migrants from Cuba, Ecuador and Nicaragua in Nuevo León. During the operation, seven Mexicans were also arrested, supposedly the coyotes in charge of transferring the undocumented.The operation took place on the Linares-Entronque San Roberto highway, in the municipality of Galeana. The National Migration Institute (INM) reported that a total of 42 people will be prosecuted, although it did not specify the number of migrants of each nationality involved in the incident.

It did come out that the migrants do not have papers proving their legal stay in the Aztec nation. For that reason they are all in a migration station. There they must receive consular assistance to define their legal situation. Repatriation appears as the most likely option.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) initiated the investigation in relation to this case, and the vehicles used for the transfer remained under its protection.

Crossing Mexico, the last part of the road for migrants

Mexico is the final part of the long road that migrants follow through Central America. Cubans and people from other countries must cross jungles, mountains, rivers and deserts to reach the goal: the border with the United States.

Nearly 180,000,000 Cubans have arrived in the United States since October 2021, mostly thanks to Nicaragua’s visa waiver.

However, some are not so lucky, and are arrested by the authorities of the nations they pass through. This has happened especially in Guatemala, Honduras and Mexico.

Official statistics indicate that so far this year, 12,898 Cubans have requested refuge in Mexico. Thus, Cuba is the second country with the largest number of applicants, only surpassed by Honduras.

During the last months there have been repatriations of Cubans from Mexico. To date, 1,697 nationals have been returned to the Island, in a total of 33 air operations.