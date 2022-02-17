Mexican avocado producers fail in their first attempt to reactivate exports to the US

Packing line of an avocado company in Michoacán. Juan Jose Estrada Serafin (Juan Jose Estrada Serafin)

The United States border will remain closed for Mexican avocados. The first meeting between the main producers of the fruit and the US health authorities concluded this Wednesday without the endorsement of US officials to open the only certified export route in Mexico for this product. Despite the cordiality and good intentions of both parties, more than 25,000 tons of inventories are at risk of being lost if the commercial suspension continues, a waiting period that only in these last seven days would mean the loss of 70 million dollars in sales.

Last week, the US government unilaterally suspended avocado imports after a direct threat to one of its inspectors on Mexican soil. The intimidation of the North American official has caused the sudden stop of thousands of avocados a day and the closure of one of the main sources of income for the entity. With a view to reopening this tap, this Wednesday the main producers and authorities of Michoacán met for more than three hours in the municipality of Uruapan with representatives of the Department of Agriculture and the US Government to try to find a way out. On the North American side, the priority is focused on security guarantees, while Mexican producers are urgently able to send the fruits that were already one step away from being packed and transferred to the United States.

The violence derived from the presence of organized crime has been one of the central issues in this first bilateral meeting. The United States has been emphatic from the start that it will not resume imports until the safety of the more than 70 US inspectors who work in Mexican fields is guaranteed. Among the proposals outlined is the creation of an investigation and security unit in the area.

The initiative was supported by the Governor of Michoacán, Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, the municipal authorities and the producers of the area. Now the decision is on the court of the United States. Meanwhile, the frustration and anxiety among Mexican farmers continues to rise at the risk of losing thousands of kilograms of avocados that were ready to be shipped to the other side. “The feeling in general is one of uncertainty and people are beginning to despair,” refers to one of the producers in the region, who prefers anonymity.

The Secretary of Economic Development of Michoacán, Alfredo Anaya, recognizes that the North American supervisors are a fundamental link in the avocado export chain and for this reason they are already taking action on the matter to guarantee their safety. Without being able to give more details of the security plan proposed by the state government, Anaya asserts that there is coordination between the Mexican authorities, the US Embassy and the US Department of Agriculture. “We hope that this unfolds in a very feasible way and that we can very quickly reach an agreement where this situation is unblocked. We are doing everything in our power”, ditch.

Michoacán —the only State certified to be able to send avocado from the other side of the border— supplies more than 80% of the US demand. An appetite that monopolizes more than half of the annual production of Mexican crops, which are distributed in 61 municipalities of the State and already have 150,000 hectares of production. Paradoxically, the most likely land to plant this coveted fruit is also one of the areas most affected by the presence of drug cartels.

The wave of violence by organized crime in Michoacán has led to this commercial threat that now has more than 50,000 producers and around 300,000 employees on edge. All, waiting for the US to give its approval to the security plan presented this morning by local authorities and once again allow the passage of thousands of kilograms of avocados daily.

