Mexican Baseball League 2022: news, schedule and TODAY games

this thursday starts the first of 810 games which will have a total 2022 season of the Mexican Baseball League (LMB), which starts at the Chevron Stadiumthe house of current champions Toros de Tijuanareceiving the Red Devils of Mexicothe winningest team in the league’s 96-year history.

Each of the 18 novenas will have 90 regular season gameswhich starts this April 21 and will last until August 7giving way from Tuesday the 9th of the same month to the first round of the Playoffs. The King Series will start on September 9and in case it is taken to the limit it will end on Saturday 17.

With 7 inputs and stopwatch

Although only two changes were announced with respect to last season, for this year the Mexican Baseball League made the decision that the games scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday They will only be played for seven innings and not ninethis with the aim of reducing game times and improving competition.

Another of the changes that also has to do with the acceleration of the confrontations, it was announced that stopwatches will be used to speed up and decrease the time taken between visits to the mound and pitcher changes. The LMB He also announced that in case they do not work, these measures will be revoked for the 2023 campaign.

All-Star game returns

This year the All-Star Game of the Mexican Baseball League will take place from Friday June 17 to Sunday June 19and the chosen seat will be the house of the Monclova Steelersa stadium with capacity for 8 thousand 500 attendees Inaugurated in 1975, but which has had several renovations, the last one in 2014 where seats were installed in the general area.

It should be noted that after two years a LMB All-Star Gameafter in 2020, and before the season started, the decision was made to cancel it due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Last year this confrontation between the best players from both zones could not take place either, due to the modifications and the tight that was the schedule of the regular seasonwhere the teams they only played 594 games, 216 fewer than this season.

Calendar and dates of competitions

The 2022 regular season begins this Thursday, April 21 and will last until Sunday, August 7, at which time it will give way to the Final Phase of the competition which will start on Tuesday 9 of the same month with the first play-off which will end on August 18.

The Zone Series begins on August 19 and concludes on August 28to give way to the Championship Series which are scheduled to be disputed between the August 29 and September 7.

The King Serieswhich will face the two best novenas of each zone, will start on Friday, September 9 and if necessary and the seventh game, it will be extended until Saturday the 17th of the same month.

Where to see the LMB 2022 Games?

Earlier this year the Mexican Baseball League announced a new ally for game broadcasts and it’s about fox sportsone of the two most important pay TV stations in Mexico at the sports level.

Fox Sports he joined to ESPN, TUDN Y Clear Brandchains that have already joined the project of the LMBheaded by the President Horace de la Vegawho has held this position since November 2019.

In addition to the television signals, fans can enjoy the matches of the LMB through digital platforms Aztec TV, multimedia Y channel 11in addition to the application of the league of TV Home Run.

Red Devils, 7 years without a championship

The 2022 season will be one more opportunity for the Red Devilstop winner of the Mexican Baseball Leagueraise a championship again, something he has not done since he was proclaimed monarch in the 2014 campaign.

Seven years have passed since then, and in that period of time novenas have been crowned as Quintana Roo Tigers (2015), Puebla Parakeets (2016), Tijuana Bulls (2017-2021), Yucatan Lions (2018) yeslastanes de monterey (2018), and Monclova Steelers (2019).

LMB games today

Where to watch the game of Toros de Tijuana vs. Red Devils of Mexico