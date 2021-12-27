Mexican billionaire recommends bitcoin to investors

Recently Ricardo Salinas, a Mexican tycoon considered the most powerful in Central America, said that fiat currency is a farce, recommending his Twitter followers to trade in bitcoin. Salinas also made it clear that he is attracted to the decentralized market, calling it an investment option.

The country’s most popular millionaire is therefore betting on cryptocurrencies after a year of advances in technology, adoptions and regulations. However, Salinas does not support all virtual tokens, but bets exclusively on bitcoin.

Credit: Pixabay

Salinas believes that people should move away from fiat currencies such as the euro, dollar, peso or Chinese yen. The tycoon believes that these centralized currencies are fake and that the entities produce meaningless paper money. Salinas focuses her views on the latest movements in the United States, increasing dollar production since the start of Covid-19. Salinas ignores fiat currency and focuses on a virtual market based on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Explicit support from a figure like Salinas has sent bitcoin up 5.64% over the past week.