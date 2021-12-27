News

Mexican billionaire recommends bitcoin to investors

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 days ago
0 33 1 minute read

Recently Ricardo Salinas, a Mexican tycoon considered the most powerful in Central America, said that fiat currency is a farce, recommending his Twitter followers to trade in bitcoin. Salinas also made it clear that he is attracted to the decentralized market, calling it an investment option.

The country’s most popular millionaire is therefore betting on cryptocurrencies after a year of advances in technology, adoptions and regulations. However, Salinas does not support all virtual tokens, but bets exclusively on bitcoin.

Credit: Pixabay
BitCoin

Salinas believes that people should move away from fiat currencies such as the euro, dollar, peso or Chinese yen. The tycoon believes that these centralized currencies are fake and that the entities produce meaningless paper money. Salinas focuses her views on the latest movements in the United States, increasing dollar production since the start of Covid-19. Salinas ignores fiat currency and focuses on a virtual market based on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Explicit support from a figure like Salinas has sent bitcoin up 5.64% over the past week.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 days ago
0 33 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

the original ending that no one has ever seen, the one that Disney refused

September 7, 2021

Sky Cinema Halloween: ready for the scariest marathon of the year?

October 22, 2021

Nessa Barrett against selfish and superficial influencers. Who are you talking about?

July 16, 2021

Lee Miller, the war photographer will be played by Kate Winslet

October 22, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button