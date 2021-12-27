News

Mexican billionaire recommends bitcoin to investors

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee30 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Recently Ricardo Salinas, a Mexican tycoon considered the most powerful in Central America, said that fiat currency is a farce, recommending his Twitter followers to trade in bitcoin. Salinas also made it clear that he is attracted to the decentralized market, calling it an investment option.

The country’s most popular millionaire is therefore betting on cryptocurrencies after a year of advances in technology, adoptions and regulations. However, Salinas does not support all virtual tokens, but bets exclusively on bitcoin.

Credit: Pixabay
BitCoin

Salinas believes that people should move away from fiat currencies such as the euro, dollar, peso or Chinese yen. The tycoon believes these centralized currencies are fake and that the entities produce meaningless paper money. Salinas focuses her views on the latest movements in the United States, increasing dollar production since the start of Covid-19. Salinas ignores fiat currency and focuses on a virtual market based on cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin. Explicit support from a figure like Salinas has sent bitcoin up 5.64% over the past week.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee30 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Tom Cruise bases his work on the profound difference between severe pain and injury

August 31, 2021

For Machine Gun Kelly first anniversary with Megan Fox

September 21, 2021

the first video images of the film for the 50th anniversary of Duel by Steven Spielberg

November 4, 2021

“I had never felt unconditional love”

September 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button