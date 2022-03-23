Mexican coach faces delicate situation after being shot in Europe

The Mexican technical director, Guillermo de la Fuente, who was discovered by Pedro Caixinha, is hospitalized and in a delicate situation after being shot in Georgia, where he directs Lokomotiv Tbilisi to gain experience as a strategist in European soccer. On March 20, the Mexican was walking through the streets of Tbilisi together with his partner when a subject opened fire and one of the shots hit him in one of his legs.

“I was walking with my girlfriend and I heard a 40-year-old man screaming in the street, he sounded very angry. I saw a group of scared women walking towards us. At that moment I saw the man and he saw me, like 10 or 15 meters away. away. So I told my girlfriend to start walking in the opposite direction so as not to run into him. But two steps later I heard a very strong shot, he had shot me in the right leg,” the young coach said for “Bolavip”. .

“I screamed for help, a doctor who was passing by helped me. The police and the ambulance arrived later. There were many people who looked at everything. They had to operate on me in the hospital, I had a fracture in the femur, the bullet had pierced me. I will be one or two months in recovery. The police have already caught the man who shot me, “he says.

After the attack suffered, De la Fuente has sought help at the Turkish consulate, since Mexico does not have it in Georgia, since the police have pressured him to sign documents which he does not understand.

“I was questioned by two policemen and a translator. I told them my testimony of what happened. They told me that I had to sign the testimony, but the testimony was in the Georgian language, so I didn’t want to sign it. I asked them to do it in English, or that if they allowed me to take a photo to send it to a translator. The translator said ‘this is not Mexico, you can’t take photos of this’. So I refused to sign, I told them that I would bring a lawyer. The translator insisted that I had believe the police, or call my embassy,” he said.

A lawyer has supported him to face the situation and trusts that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will help to deliver justice. “I do not want an international scandal. I only ask that my attacker replace everything I have spent, including the lawyer’s fees, and take care of everything that my rehabilitation period will cost. I want the Mexican embassy in Turkey to be at so much so that there are not going to be anomalies in the case and it is developed in accordance with the corresponding legal and legal orders,” he concluded.