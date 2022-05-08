Mexican coach fully supports Ricardo Cadena at the head of Chivas

Former Mexican soccer player who gave Cadena his first opportunity on the bench is fully confident in his ability.

Ricardo Cadena is not an improvised coach or one who has little experience in the world of football, quite the opposite, so the person who gave him his first opportunity on the bench supports the Chivas interim and he is convinced that he has enough capacity to give “two laps to anyone”.

“That Cadena continues to lead Chivas will be good news for the new generations of Mexican technicians, to show that we are qualified, Cadena is not an improviser in the technical direction, he gives two laps to whoever is and he deserves everything good that is happening to him. Then foreigners with little experience come and they have a good tournament and even the Mexican team wants to give them what happened with the one from Puebla, “Ricardo Rayas told La Afición.

Rayas invited Cadena to join his coaching staff at Petroleros de Salamanca at the Apertura 2006with which the now rojiblanco helmsman began his journey in national football through teams such as Irapuato, Unión de Curtidores, Dorados de Sinaloa, Necaxa, Correcaminos, Mineros and Alebrijes.

The current ‘shepherd’ of the Flock has started his adventure in Guadalajara in a good waysince he has 100 percent effectiveness in the four commitments he has directed, since he has won all the games, so he is currently among the strongest candidates to be the definitive coach of the rojiblanco team.

What’s next for Chivas?

El Rebaño is in the final stretch of its preparation for the match against Pumas where several elements that were absent due to injury have gradually been reintegrated, so Ricardo Cadena will have more weapons to be able to face the felines next Sunday on the Akron Stadium field.

