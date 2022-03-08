Mexican comedian César Bono is in serious condition

Caesar Bono He is in very poor health.

This was confirmed his daughter Maria Rosa Queijeirowho in a short telephone link he asked for prayers for his father and confirmed that the family is going through very difficult times.

‘No, it’s not okay. It is very serious”, he stated, in a sorrowful tone of voice.

Last Wednesday, after The 71-year-old actor was admitted to a CDMX hospital in an emergency due to a bleeding stomach ulcer, Queijeiro asked for blood donors.

After the surgical intervention, Bond it remained stable, even, according to the daughter, it already had a better countenance.