Mexican comedian César Bono is in serious condition

Mexico City.
Caesar Bono He is in very poor health.
This was confirmed his daughter Maria Rosa Queijeirowho in a short telephone link he asked for prayers for his father and confirmed that the family is going through very difficult times.
‘No, it’s not okay. It is very serious”, he stated, in a sorrowful tone of voice.
Last Wednesday, after The 71-year-old actor was admitted to a CDMX hospital in an emergency due to a bleeding stomach ulcer, Queijeiro asked for blood donors.
After the surgical intervention, Bond it remained stable, even, according to the daughter, it already had a better countenance.
On his Twitter, the comedian sent a message of tranquility.
”Thank you very much to all my friends in the media, colleagues and everyone who has been concerned. I am stable and in good health. I am in no danger,” she wrote.
However, it transpired that had returned to the operating room for a perforation in the duodenum, that is, the firstapart from the small intestine that connects to the stomach.
Last week, the company Best Theater, which supports the production Defending the Caveman, starring Bond, announced that the functions of March 5 and 6 in CDMX would be postponed due to the artist’s health.
“We look forward to his speedy recovery,” reads his statement. In 2019, Bono was hospitalized for intestinal problems and in March 2020 he returned to the hospital for a hiatal hernia; last year he beat Covid-19.
In addition, he has already overcome eight cerebral infarctions and one to the myocardium, which caused mobility problems and forced him to use a walker, cane, even a wheelchair.