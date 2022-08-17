Aniston is one of the most beloved actresses in the world thanks to her role as Rachel in Friends, but also when she won the heart of her husband Brad Pitt, who later changed the blonde to Angelina Jolie. Jennifer’s life has been more than interesting and her talent for acting, although not limited by the aforementioned series, was marked by the impact of her character in the 90’s.

August 17, 2022

Jennifer Aniston She is remembered for many things, her acting ability, her professional life and her personal life, but of course her figure and the diet she follows to look beautiful is one of the things that fans seek to know, in order to replicate her habits and try to look and feel like the 53-year-old actress.

Mexican diet: this is the food with which Jennifer Aniston breaks her diet.

Much has been said about the salad that the actress ate for 10 long years, a preparation made with bulgur, cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, feta cheese and pistachios and that during the filming of friendsboth she and Courtney Cox Y Lisa Kudrow They became a food ritual.

What is certain is that with or without salad, Jennifer He has kept his body healthy and has never suffered major changes in weight, which makes his eating and exercise routines effective, as well as impressive genes.

But when it comes to eating rich food and forgetting about a balanced diet, the actress prefers something full of flavor, something that makes her delirious with the combination of meat, flour, vegetables and, as it should be, a perfect hot sauce.

Jennifer’s Achilles heel is Mexican food, especially tacos.

For Aniston There is nothing more divine than Mexican food, and it is what she uses to treat herself when she goes out with her friends, eating guacamole, quesadillas, nachos and enchiladas and of course, her favorite, a perfect taco.

And the truth is that the tacos, stuffed with pork, chicken or red meat, vegetables, lettuce and topped with cheese, are a delight, especially when you take a good bite and the sound of the tortilla crackling as it cooks. previously in oil that gives it its consistency, so now you know, if you are going to cheat on your diet, bet on tacos like Jennifer Aniston.