Mexican drug traffickers arrive in US prisons ‘in ruins’

Drug traffickers who coordinated tons of drug shipment from Central America and Mexico toward United States for decades, and who thus made great fortunes, including gold weapons, works of art, thoroughbred animals, farms… And now they say they have no more dollars in their pockets.

Court records obtained by MILLENNIUM they reveal that the drug traffickers who call themselves poor are Carlos Montemayor The Charro, father-in-law of drug trafficker Édgar Valdez Villarreal; Benjamin and Eduardo Arellano Félix, from the Tijuana cartel; John Gerard The egg Treviño Chavéz, leader of Los Zetas, and Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, kingpin of the Sinaloa mafia.

From opulence, from flashy clothes, from luxury vehicles, from houses with Greek styles and marble inlays, they have gone on to wear the orange jumper, in a tiny cell in maximum security prisons and to use court-appointed lawyers or some inexperienced litigant cases.

Although the prosecutors United States They have assured that these drug traffickers made fortunes derived from drug trafficking, kidnapping, extortion and money laundering, and while they lived in Mexico they maintained ostentatious privileges, when they stepped foot in a federal court they assured before the judges that they no longer had ddollars in pockets.

old bosses

Rancho Los Tres García, located in Naucalpan in the State of Mexico, was huge: 21 thousand square meters. A farm that measures the same as the Zócalo of Mexico City. Inside there was a charro canvas with specifications for international competitions. The place is valued at more than 32 million pesos.

Volcanic stone walls, expensive marble, replicas of Michelangelo’s paintings and, in its heyday, even thoroughbred horses that crowded to see more than 500 people on the canvas that looked more like a coliseum.

All this was owned by Carlos Montemayor, known as “El Charro” for his passion for charrería and the international events that he came to organize as a businessman and as a front business to cover up his true profession: drug trafficking.

Montemayor and his son-in-law Edgar Valdez Villareal, barbie, they were so rich that they paid Colombians up to 8,200 dollars per kilo of cocaine. They came to traffic in the United States up to 14 tons of cocaine per delivery, says their file in the United States.

They walked with AK-47, night vision equipment, bulletproof uniform and even rocket-propelled grenades. They had boats and submarines that brought drugs from Central and South America to Guerrero. Until it fell.

The Charro Montemayor was extradited and sentenced in 2019. Just last year, in a document filed in the Georgia court, he claimed that he was not rich like his son-in-law and that the government was wrong in his case.

And it is that in addition to the sentence of 40 years in prison, he was ordered to confiscate 192 million dollars, the same as his son-in-law, also sentenced for organized crime.

“Montemayor also contends that the district court was wrong when it ordered him to forfeit the same $192 million as the lead defendant in this case, Edgar Valdez-Villarreal, who admitted (the proceeds) derived from the crimes and previously ordered in a forfeiture,” a court document says MILLENNIUM had access.

Until October of this year, he filed a last petition that is still ongoing and that tries to replenish the process because he claims he did not have a good lawyer.

Another old capo who, after a long litigation in Mexico and later in the United States, was the leader of the Tijuana cartel, Benjamín Arellano Félix, who was extradited in 2011 to the Southern District Court of California. In 2011 he decided to retain the public defender he was granted, Douglas Brown.

His brother Eduardo Arellano Félix did the same in 2012, who supported the state litigant, Bryan Funk, who carried out the entire judicial process until he was sentenced to spend 15 years in prison.

the richest in the world

The sober blue magazine, businessman blue and the cover was replicated by headlines from all over the world: for the first time a Mexican drug trafficker appeared on the list of the richest men in the world: Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán, then the fugitive leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

His fortune was valued by the magazine Forbes in one billion dollars, an approximate estimate derived from what the US authorities had calculated from their drug shipments to the United States. And in the following years his wealth increased. Later and with the capture of him it would be evident that he owned luxurious houses, exotic animals, among others.

He was extradited to the United States in 2017 and accused in a New York court of money laundering, drug trafficking, organized crime, among others. His capture and trial only evidenced the luxuries he enjoyed: during the so-called “Trial of the Century” the famous Colt pistol encrusted with gold and diamonds with his initials was exhibited, which is now in the museum of the DEA.

However, since he arrived in the United States, both Joaquín Guzmán and his wife claimed they did not have that money. Actually Joaquin El Chapo Through another litigator, Guzmán hired his attorney Mariel Colón, who found Guzmán’s case on a classifieds page mostly focused on used car sales.

In an interview with the US media, her partner Emma Colonel assured that El Chapo He was an austere man who never had that fortune that he made himself believe. He also assured that he lived on the land that belonged to his father and that he worked until the day of his capture.

Today Guzmán maintains his lawyer Mariel Colón, who proudly admits that this was his first case, and the second that of his partner Emma Coronel. El Chapo He currently lives in seclusion in a cell without seeing the light of the Sun. and will take your case to the Supreme Court of Justice because it alleges that he practically experiences torture in prison.

bankruptcy

The most recent case and where he did not allow it to be glimpsed but declared it directly as soon as he arrived at a federal court in the United States, was Gerardo Treviño The egg, heir to a split from the Los Zetas cartel and relative of its founder Miguel Angel Treviño The Z-40.

According to the Mexican government this man was the leader of the northwestern cartel and his armed arm, Hell’s Troops, organizations that have unleashed a criminal wave in northern Mexico but have also trafficked tons of drugs into the United States.

Documents filed in a California court, which have been transferred to Texas today, reveal that the man who was extradited just last March 15 by the federal government and who was accused of charges related to drug trafficking, assured that he did not have cash, no bank accounts, no vehicles, no valuables… and in short, I had nothing.

MILLENNIUM He recently published that he was the father of three children, two boys and a teenager, which shot up his expenses to about 14 thousand pesos a month between rent, food and school. The bloodthirsty leader of Los Zetas as soon as he arrived in the United States declared bankruptcy.

ledz