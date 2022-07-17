Mexican filmmaker chooses Paraguayan to direct short

The short film is the debut of Arancedo, who, hand in hand with Arriaga, begins a promising path within the cinematographic, artistic and business scene, since he is currently setting up his production company with a view to carrying out cinematographic projects.

Mexican director Guillermo Arriaga, highlighted by an international panel as one of the hundred best film writers in history, chose Paraguayan Valentina Arancedo to direct Zero Hour, written to be recreated several times, and previously made by young directors Mexicans. The versions featured performances by Édgar Ramírez, Camilla Belle, Paulina Dávila, José María Yazpik, among others.

The synopsis narrates a quiet journey as a couple that turns into a moral struggle, after running over someone on a desolate road, at which point they must make a decision about what to do.

The realization relies on the work of a young national audiovisual team, trained in Paraguay, who accompanied Valentina during the filming, which was carried out mainly on the Ypacaraí-Patiño route. “I selected Valentina Arancedo because I consider that she is a director with enormous potential, I saw her photographic work, her absolute vision and her good taste, which is why I with great joy decided to put in the hands of she The Zero Hour. This is the first non-Mexican director that I have chosen for this project and I think she will enter the international community very well. I believe that Paraguay is the next country to take off in film culture and it is important to support its young talents”, mentions Arriaga.tina.



