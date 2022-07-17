Mexican filmmaker chooses Paraguayan to direct short
The short film is the debut of Arancedo, who, hand in hand with Arriaga, begins a promising path within the cinematographic, artistic and business scene, since he is currently setting up his production company with a view to carrying out cinematographic projects.
The synopsis narrates a quiet journey as a couple that turns into a moral struggle, after running over someone on a desolate road, at which point they must make a decision about what to do.
The realization relies on the work of a young national audiovisual team, trained in Paraguay, who accompanied Valentina during the filming, which was carried out mainly on the Ypacaraí-Patiño route. “I selected Valentina Arancedo because I consider that she is a director with enormous potential, I saw her photographic work, her absolute vision and her good taste, which is why I with great joy decided to put in the hands of she The Zero Hour. This is the first non-Mexican director that I have chosen for this project and I think she will enter the international community very well. I believe that Paraguay is the next country to take off in film culture and it is important to support its young talents”, mentions Arriaga.tina.