Mexican flag already waves in Qatar after classification of the Tri

Enrique Martinez Villar

Doha, Qatar / Sent / 31.03.2022 10:00:28





Once the Mexican National Team got its ticket to the Copa del Qatar World Cup 2022 after defeating El Salvador 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium, in the Al Corniche square in Doha The Mexican flag is already waving along with the rest of the World Cup qualifiers.

The ceremony was led by the ambassador of Mexico, Grace Gomez and a group of invited Aztec fans like El Caramelo, this iconic fan who follows El Tri around the world.

The ambassador was in charge of raising the flag while those present sang the National Anthem and then the cute babybristling the skin of those who were there who live in Qatar.

“This is a single world that for the first time bring our fans closer to the region, with the country with a foreign cultural and religious context and that our fans come with a very open mind and respect for traditions”, said the ambassador at the end of the event.

On the other hand also the flag of the United States was raiseda team that also got its direct ticket to the world Cup coming in third place in the ranking of Concacaf.

After the two ceremonies, a group of fans living in qatar met in the square to sing and celebrate that the Tricolor will be playing in November its seventeenth world cup.