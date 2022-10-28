Mexican Game of Thrones fans name their daughter Angela Khaleesi

The rage over Game of Thrones (59%) and House of the Dragon (91%) is far from over and we can see it in the actions of fans in everyday life. Via Tamaulipas uncensored (via Process), it is reported that a girl from the state was registered under the name of Angela Khaleesi, in reference to the powerful Mother of Dragons who has unleashed so much fanaticism since her arrival on the small screen in 2011.

Daenerys Targaryen took the title of Khaleesi in the first season of game of Thrones, given to the wives of the Khal among the Dothraki nomads of Essos. Although Drogo died, she kept the nickname and took it further by becoming the ultimate leader of the hordes. Together with a large army, loyal advisors and three unbeatable dragons, the platinum blonde-haired princess caused wonders among the fans of the series, reaching the point that many of them named their children after her.

The case that is causing a stir on the Internet right now is that of Angela Khaleesi, born in Tamaulipas on November 11. A screenshot of her birth certificate was shared on the page of TSC by Facebook, allowing us to see the name and date; The media maintains that “it would be super that the colony where Angela Khaleesi resides is called Westeros”, however, no further details have been revealed about the little girl or her parents, who are surely unconditional fans of the HBO series.

Among the many titles of the Targaryen heroine (villain in the final season) we find Daenerys of the Storm, She Who Burns Not, Princess of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Sea of ​​Grass, Mother of Dragons, Breaker of Chains, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Mistress of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm. This character was played by Emilia Clarke in the eight seasons of Game of Thrones, a British actress who rose to international fame with this series.

Throughout approximately 70 episodes, Daenerys Targaryen was presented and developed as one of the greatest heroines in the series; with each season she took a step towards the Iron Throne and millions of fans made her the idol of her faction. For the last block, the Game of Thrones writers turned her character upside down, turning her into an unscrupulous tyrant. In less than two chapters, the Breaker of Chains went from being the future righteous queen of Westeros to a genocidal usurper. But even though this twist didn’t sit well with most viewers, there’s no denying that Emilia Clarke He gave us one of his best performances in the final chapter.

Daenerys may have ended up dead and her remains with a misty fate, but the truth is we will never forget her character or every moment of incredible power; Despite her best efforts, she failed to fulfill her goal of being the absolute monarch of the Seven Kingdoms. On the other hand, there are some pretty crazy ideas floating around about a possible return of the character in the Jon Snow spin-off series that HBO is already working on; there are those who think that if the son of Lyanna Stark was brought back by a red priestess, there is no reason not to think that Daenerys can be revived in the same way. Only time will tell which path the next stage in Aegon Targaryen’s life will take.

