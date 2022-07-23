Mexican girl will start studying medicine with only 9 years

At just 9 years old, Michelle Arellano Guillén, a Mexican girl considered a genius, will start her medical degree next August.

Arellano, born in the state of Chiapas, has an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 158, just a few points below the German scientist Albert Einstein.

According to the local media one TVAt the age of four, the youngest already knew how to read, write and could speak English. “Some psychologists told me that I was an adult in a small way,” said the mother in an interview with the media.

He also claimed that Michelle was originally rejected from several schools in her state because of her high IQ. After she was accepted by an educational institution, her parents asked the Secretary of Education for a “grading acceleration.”

Upon acceptance of the application, the girl was promoted from fourth to sixth grade. Later, her mother pointed out, in November 2021 the young woman accredited primary studies through an evaluation, and four months later, in March of this year, she passed secondary school through another single exam.

“They told us that they could do the accreditation for a single evaluation, so we accepted that offer and in November 2021 it accredits primary school and right now in March 2022 it accredited secondary and high school through a single exam as well,” he told One TV.

According to what she said, Michelle wants to be a cardiovascular surgeon and later she would also like to study biology.

The minor will begin her studies in August at a university in the state of Massachusetts, in the United States. Her first two years, according to her mother, she will study virtually in her native Mexico, while she adapts, and later she will start in person.

The story of the 11-year-old girl who studies two careers

In 2019, another similar case was reported in Mexico. Adhara Maite Pérez Sánchez, a minor of only 11 years, was recognized worldwide for having an intelligence quotient (IQ) of 162 points, higher than the physicists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, since both had 160.

The little girl, who is originally from Boca del Río, a city in Veracruz, Mexico, was diagnosed at the age of three with Asperger syndrome, a neurobiological disorder related to autism, which affects her ability to socialize and communicate properly.

This is a condition that has not prevented him from achieving his dreams, so much so that in 2019 the prestigious magazine Forbes He chose her as one of the 100 most powerful women in Mexico, a position she shared with important businesswomen, athletes, and scientists.

However, according to the mother of the minor, the path of Adhara, who at her young age has already finished high school and is studying two university degrees, has not been easy at all: the minor suffered bullying.

The mother decided to take the girl to therapy and there they recommended that she go to the Talent Care Center (Cedat). After an evaluation by specialists, it was found that Adhara had a coefficient of 162, well above a gifted, which is more than 130.

In this specialized school, the brilliant girl finished elementary school at the age of five and high school at the age of eightbut due to the high cost of tuition, he had to finish his high school studies in a traditional institution.

Now, the girl is studying two distance university courses: industrial engineering at Unitec and systems engineering at CNCI, where she is a scholarship student.

The little girl received private math classes and was studying English at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (Unam), thus preparing to study at the University of Arizonawhich offered him help with tickets and accommodation, but not the cost of tuition, so his family sought help so that he could continue his studies there.