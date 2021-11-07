Sports

Mexican GP, ​​chaos at the start – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read

The Mexican Grand Prix opened with fireworks, where as expected the first three corners immediately generated chaos and problems. Among the big players it was Valtteri Bottas, started not very well and above all not careful in closing the space to Max Verstappen, who sprinted behind him. The Finn found himself in the middle of the road, with Hamilton on the right and Verstappen on the left. The Dutchman mocked both silver arrows, leaping to the lead, while the # 77 Mercedes was also rammed by Daniel Ricciardo, arrived long under braking.

Both cars headed to the pits for the necessary repairs, taking advantage of the entrance to the Safety Car, and left the group in the queue. Retire, in the chaos following Bottas’s spin, Mick Schumacher And Yuki Tsunoda, both of which flew onto the front wheels of an innocent Esteban Ocon. No damage to the Frenchman’s car, while the other two cars remained parked on the track waiting to be removed by the emergency vehicles. Of note, in the pandemonium of this start, the excellent starts of Leclerc, Giovinazzi and Mazepin, able to exploit the confusion to their advantage to recover positions.

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

AC Milan conquers Rome. Giallorossi made fun of? No, I took a ball

7 days ago

Conte: “I started and closed the Juve cycle. No to the Spurs in the summer, I was too involved with Inter “

4 days ago

Juventus show, Atalanta mocked by CR7

5 days ago

Today the decisions on enrollment. Paganese and Samb hope, four at high risk of exclusion

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button