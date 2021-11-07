Mexican GP, ​​chaos at the start – F1 Piloti – Formula 1

The Mexican Grand Prix opened with fireworks, where as expected the first three corners immediately generated chaos and problems. Among the big players it was Valtteri Bottas, started not very well and above all not careful in closing the space to Max Verstappen, who sprinted behind him. The Finn found himself in the middle of the road, with Hamilton on the right and Verstappen on the left. The Dutchman mocked both silver arrows, leaping to the lead, while the # 77 Mercedes was also rammed by Daniel Ricciardo, arrived long under braking.

Both cars headed to the pits for the necessary repairs, taking advantage of the entrance to the Safety Car, and left the group in the queue. Retire, in the chaos following Bottas’s spin, Mick Schumacher And Yuki Tsunoda, both of which flew onto the front wheels of an innocent Esteban Ocon. No damage to the Frenchman’s car, while the other two cars remained parked on the track waiting to be removed by the emergency vehicles. Of note, in the pandemonium of this start, the excellent starts of Leclerc, Giovinazzi and Mazepin, able to exploit the confusion to their advantage to recover positions.

LAP 2/71 SAFETY CAR Tsunoda and Schumacher are both out from the opening lap melee #MexicoGP 🇲🇽 # F1 pic.twitter.com/vIxzkekrwP – Formula 1 (@ F1) November 7, 2021