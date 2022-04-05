Mexican jewel, who plays in the MLS, dreams of one day playing for Club América

Play in the Americawhich is the biggest team in Mexican soccer, is the dream of several soccer players, such as that of Jaziel OrozcoAmerican player, however, of Mexican parents, being Alberto Jorge “Pelón” Orozcoformer soccer player Puebla, Necaxa, Tuzos from Pachucaamong others, his father.

Currently, Jaziel Orozco, 17 years old, is defending the colors of the squad of the Royal Salt Lakeof the Major League Soccer (MLS), with whom he only made his debut, but last Saturday he saw his first minutes as a starter, during the game against the team from Coloradowhich ended in a draw at one goal.

Jaziel Orozco is proud to have been born in the United States, but hopes one day to represent the Mexican National Teambut also to play in Aztec football, precisely in the biggest team in this country: “It is one of our dreams as father and son. The truth is to play in the America or in tigers or in Blue Cross. Nothing compares to the Mexican fans, their stadiums, that would be nice to live, “he mentioned in an interview with TUDN.

Seeks to be a different player

It is worth mentioning that Jaziel Orozco plays as a center back, on the left or on the right, because he seeks to be a different footballer from the others so as not to be the crowd, as he confessed in said talk: “I play central, on the right or on the left. The truth My dream in this sport is to be someone different, not to be just another player,” he concluded.