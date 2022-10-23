Mexican Mafia: The move prepared by capos in the face of ‘total peace’ – Investigative Unit

The crime of two Army non-commissioned officers, in the middle of the week, in confrontations with the FARC dissidents in Arauca, It is not the only scenario of violence that seems to be weakening the optimistic start of the ‘total peace’ policy of the government of Gustavo Petro.

The Peace Commissioner, Danilo Rueda, assures that there is a clear de-escalation of the war in some areas: Buenaventura completes 41 days without gang confrontation.

But the dissidents of ‘Iván Mordisco’ maintain combats with the Army, and his front 28 imposed a curfew in Tame and Puerto Rondón, where the bodies of the two soldiers were collected.

Two high-ranking government sources told EL TIEMPO that there is another threat that could become an obstacle, at least temporarily, for negotiating with guerrillas and subjugating criminal gangs, such as the ‘Gulf clan’.

President Petro himself spoke of this factor with international media after his speech in the United Nations Assembly, 20 days ago, in New York.

The foreigners



Gustavo Petro, at the UN Assembly. Photo: EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

At least 20 early warnings from the Ombudsman’s Office show the rapid expansion of Mexican drug cartels in Colombia.

In 2018, EL TIEMPO revealed that they were already present in 10 departments. Now they order crimes and control coca growers and drug dealers in conflict zones, at least in Cauca, Nariño, Chocó and Atlántico.

They already have armed men under their command and many Colombian partners.

One of them turned out to be a former police officer whose extradition has been reviewed by the Supreme Court since last October 10. This is Colonel (r.) Antonio José Ardila Torres, former Secretary of Government of Soacha, whom a court in the Eastern District of New York points out as coordinating a clandestine network that organizes shipments of cocaine from Chocó for Mexican drug traffickers.

‘El Chapo Guzmán’, former head of the Sinaloa cartel. Photo: AFP/ Private file

And Andrés Mauricio Castaño Marín, alias Pizarro, already sent a letter to President Petro (last September 23), offering him 30,000 million pesos in land and the submission of at least 5,000 men in arms who, according to him, commit crimes in association with the Sinaloa cartel.

EL TIEMPO had access to an intelligence document in which it is stated that, in addition to Sinaloa, men from the cartel of Jalisco, Oaxaca, remnants of the Zetas, the Beltrán Leyva brothers, the ‘Gulf cartel’ and Juárez.

To this we must add the Italian drug lords who haunt Medellín, Cali and Bogotá; and the violent Albanian and Russian structures that continue to do business with the 204,000 hectares planted with coca that cover various areas of the country.

Garafolo Forte Biaggio Benito, an Italian drug lord, was captured last March –in the midst of legislative elections–, vacationing in Cartagena and using Venezuelan identity.

That same month, he fell in Villavicencio (Meta) the Mexican Margarito Galeano Gómez, alias Margaro. According to authorities, he was the link between the Oaxaca cartel and the ‘Gulf clan’.

Juan Manuel Galán, leader of the New Liberalism.

The subject had given himself the luxury of opening an office in an exclusive area of ​​Medellin and I attended ‘clients’ in private halls of five-star hotels.

Perhaps the clearest evidence of the advance of the foreign mafia is that of the capture of fellow Mexican Brian Donaciano Olguín Verdugo, alias Pit. For federal agencies, he was the great liaison for the bloodthirsty Sinaloa cartel in Colombia.

‘Pit’ fell last April, in Cali, while he was sightseeing with his girlfriend and negotiated large shipments of cocaine to take them to Central America.

“Cali is the capital of Mexican drug traffickers in Colombia. The ‘sky branch’ converted into the center of operations of the Sinaloa cartel,” former senator Juan Manuel Galán wrote on his networks just 48 hours ago.

As he told EL TIEMPO, he accessed information that proves that the Mexicans have been taking over logistical and strategic corridors to the ports of Nariño and Chocó, through which they take drugs to Central America and Europe: “They control all the nodes of the drug business. Crops, laboratories and supplies” (see box).

Behind a negotiation?

Government meeting with Farc dissidents in Caquetá.

Sources in the United States assured this newspaper that the impact of foreign cartels in Colombia (especially the Mexican ones) He was part of the bilateral agenda between officials of the Petro Government and that of Biden.

And, by the way, they remembered that in the peace process with the FARC at least 12 foreign capos tried to sneak in.

This newspaper consulted with spokesmen for Colombian criminal structures that have been at exploration tables with the Petro government. and they assure that although the issue of Mexicans seeking to enter ‘total peace’ has not been touched on, there is a fissure that seems to be opening.

extradition vs. deportation



Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico.

In Mexico there is a controversy over the policy that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is applying in the fight against drug trafficking.

They pointed out that it is not ruled out that, as part of the collaboration and truth that criminal gangs must contribute in an eventual submission to justice, deliver data on foreign capos with whom they commit crimes in Colombia.

In 2018, there were already more than a hundred Mexicans captured for drug trafficking. And in the first 6 months of 2022 there were already 23, according to Dijín statistics.

And here is the possible crack. Although, because they are not Colombian citizens, foreigners would not be covered by the judicial benefits of submission within the ‘total peace’, some would be planning to be granted a tax to step aside.

As part of the agreements with criminal groups, Colombian drug lords would hand over data from Mexican cartels. Photo: Archive / WEATHER

In exchange for ceasing his criminal activities in Colombia and handing over a couple of routes and accomplices, they would ask not to be sent to the United States, but deported to their country.

In Mexico there is a controversy over the policy that the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is applying in the fight against drug trafficking, which has besieged several areas of that country.

There is talk of lax and fragile measures and, even, in a recent leak of ‘hacked’ data to that government – known as the Guacamaya Leaks case – high officials are accused of handing over control positions to drug trafficking files.

‘Zero taxes’



Danilo Rueda, High Commissioner for Peace

These claims have been rejected by Lopez Obrador, which has chosen to attack information leakage.

“In Mexico, politics is hugs, not bullets,” Francisco Sálazar Soni, a Mexican expert consultant in public security, explained to EL TIEMPO.

(Also: Prosecutor’s Office admits that there are narco-goods impossible to recover)

And I add: “With Colombia, the communication channels for the exchange of information on the mafia had been broken. But, with the arrival of a leftist government, there is a rapprochement because they share the same logic: sit down to reduce violence with peace agreements”.

With the arrival of a leftist government, there is a rapprochement because they share the same logic: sit down to reduce violence with peace agreements.

This newspaper consulted Commissioner Rueda on the issue of the presence of the Mexican mafia in the context of ‘total peace’ and he replied: “The dialogue processes will advance with the groups that want to participate in the construction of ‘total peace.’ Those who do not do so, either because they respond to foreign interests or other motivations, will be confronted by the Public Force and by the intelligence services, as stipulated by law.”

And a high-ranking source, linked to the legal preparation of the articles for the subjugation of criminal groups and the negotiation with guerrillas, added: “Zero. Until now, no type of judicial tax is foreseen for transnational and foreign mafias”. The challenge is to be prepared to face Mexican drug lords and other foreign cartels that try to seize more power, taking over spaces left by criminal organizations that take refuge in ‘total peace’.

The outpost of the foreign mafia

Ahcène Mabrouk, noted French capo. Photo: Judicial Police, Dijin

Mexican, Italian, French, Turkish and even Albanian capos have been captured in the last two years in the country. On April 8, Brian Olguín Verdugo, liaison for the Sinaloa cartel, was captured in Cali. His fall was added to that of Margarito Galeano Gómez, required by a court in the Northern District of Illinois (USA).

This arrest recalled that of Irineo Romero, also a Mexican, in 2017, a link between the Mexican Los Zetas cartel and the ‘Gulf clan’. In November 2021, the Turkish Demir Tom Turam was captured on a Girardot estate. He was one of Germany’s most wanted drug traffickers.



In October 2021, the French citizen Ahcène Mabrouk was captured for extradition. In France, he was a high-value target and one of the most wanted drug traffickers in Europe. He had at least 50 men under his command and they point to him for millionaire shipments of coca and the murder of other capos.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

