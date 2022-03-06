Mexican media report the death of people after Querétaro – Atlas

Sad news. Mexican media report the death of several people after acts of violence between fans of the Queretaro and the Atlas.

“There is talk of people who died in El Corregidora. The first unofficial figure is 17 deaths,” reported sports journalist David Medrano of TV Azteca.

The 63rd minute of the match was being played when a confrontation between supporters of both clubs began in the stands.

Given the inability to resolve the facts, the few security elements of the stadium opened the accesses to the field so that people could get to safety with the game underway.

Before the invasion, the game stopped immediately, the soccer players went to the locker room area and the field began to fill with people; some people, including families with children, sought to be safe while others took the violence to the field with more exchanges of blows; On one side of the field, the VAR module was vandalized, the monitor was destroyed.

In addition, unfortunate videos have been seen on social networks of how fans of both clubs continued their attacks in the streets.

“Due to the conditions in the stadium, the central referee determines to suspend the match with the score: Gallos Blancos de Querétaro 0-1 Atlas,” Liga MX (Mexican first division) reported. “The resumption date will be announced in the next few hours.”

Mikel Arriola, executive president of Liga MX, launched a message rejecting these events on the social network Twitter: “Those responsible for the lack of security in the stadium will be punished in an exemplary manner. The safety of our players and fans is a priority!”