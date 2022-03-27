Mexican movies and actors who were nominated in the history of the Oscars

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 71 Views

One day before a new edition of the Oscar Awards, we must highlight that in recent years Mexico It has been one of the markets that has entered strongly on the red carpet of the Academy.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Sony creates social media accounts for Madame Web

The social network pages only have a simple image with the title of Madame Web. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved