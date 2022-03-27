Mexican movies and actors who were nominated in the history of the Oscars

One day before a new edition of the Oscar Awards, we must highlight that in recent years Mexico It has been one of the markets that has entered strongly on the red carpet of the Academy.

The Aztec production and its presence in this gala has gone beyond standing out with some film or actor/actress, costume designers, makeup designers and production members have also been awarded, because at the Oscars they reward those who also stand out behind the cameras and lights.

Below we share a list with the film works and Mexican characters that have won the Oscars throughout its history.

Movies and Mexicans in the history of the Oscar Awards

The director of photography has become a respectable member of the film circuit for his collaborations on projects by great directors.

He has known with Oliver Stone, Alejandro González Iñárritu, Cameron Crowe, Ben Affleck and Pedro Almodóvar, but it was with Martin Scorsese and Ang Lee that he got Oscar nominations.

His first nomination was with the film “Secreto en la montana” (2005), later “Silencio” (2016) and the most recent was in 2019 with “El Irlandés”, both by Martin Scorsese.

Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu

Multi-faceted. Filmmaker, screenwriter, producer, broadcaster and composer. His career began at the radio station WFM, and then he made the leap to advertising. Gonzalez Inarritu He has also produced soundtracks for different films.

Amores Perros (2000), is his first feature film and first feature film, with which he obtained his first Oscar nomination in the best foreign film category. This film served as a kind of ‘pass’ to a new era in Mexican cinema.

Filmography of González Iñárritu:

“Babel” (2006): Received 6 nominations, including best film and best director.

“Biutiful2 (2010) was the second film that received the nomination for best foreign film.

“Birdman” or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014), was the second film directed by a Mexican to win the Oscar for Best Picture, it also received nominations for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best Cinematography.

“The Revenant” (2015) received an Oscar nomination for the second consecutive year in the categories of best film and best director, taking the statuette in the latter category. The film received 12 nominations.

One of the greatest ‘ambassadors’ of Mexico in international cinema. Guillermo del Toro is a director, screenwriter, producer and novelist. He was co-founder of the Guadalajara Film Festival.

His works focus more on the genre of horror and historical fantasy. He debuted as a director and writer with the horror short film Doña Lupe back in 1986.

Apart from having a long list of films, he also had the luxury of collaborating with great actors, however, only two of them have led him to be nominated for an Oscar.

We are talking about “Pan’s Labyrinth”, a Spanish-Mexican film (2006) that received 6 nominations, one of them for Best Foreign Film.

In 2017, he premiered “The Shape of Water” obtaining 13 nominations, including Best Film and Best Director, receiving both awards. This catapulted him to become the third Mexican director to win the statuette. The film won 4 awards.

A native of Veracruz, Mexico, Salma Hayek is an actress, businesswoman, and producer. She is considered one of the Mexican figures who have achieved the greatest prestige in the halls of Hollywood.

Her most important role was that of Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film “Frida”, thanks to which she received an Oscar nomination for best actress. This made her the first Mexican woman to be nominated in this category.

In his extensive career there are films that have allowed him to work with great figures such as Adam Sandler, Alec Baldwin, Antonio Banderas, Will Smith, Samuel L. Jackson, Jessica Alba, Penelope Cruz, among others.

He is a director, producer and photographer. His first international production dates back to 1993 with the independent film Twenty Bucks.

He has 30 productions to his credit, obtaining 8 Oscar nominations, of which he has received 3 statuettes with “The Revenant” (2015), “Birdman” (2014) and “Gravity2 (2013).

Lubezki He has worked with González Iñárritu and Cuarón, collaborated with Ben Stiller, Tim Burton, Michael Mann, Alfonso Arau, Terrence Malick and the Coen brothers.

He is the first cinematographer in history to win 3 consecutive Academy Awards and holds the record for being the Mexican with the most nominations.

Cuaron, was born in Mexico City, is a director, screenwriter, producer, editor and photographer. His directorial debut was with the film “Only with your partner” (1991).

He produced and directed “Y Tu Mama Tambien”, a feature film that became one of the most successful in Mexican cinema, with which he was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 2002 Oscars.

He has worked on “Great Expectations” and “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkhaban”, with which he won his golden statuettes.

But it was with “Gravity” (2013) with which he obtained three nominations and it was the film with which he won the statuette for best director. This made him the first Mexican to win the medal in this category.

In 2018 he returned with Roma, obtaining 5 nominations and entering both the Best Film and Best Foreign Film categories, obtaining the statuette in the latter. For the second time he won the Oscar for best director.

Her first name is María Cristina Jurado García, but in the art world she is known as Katy Jurado. She was an actress belonging to the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

Her debut was in the film “No Matarás de Chano Urueta” in 1943 and in 1951 she was discovered by the American filmmaker Budd Boetticher who took her to the Hollywood circuit with the film Bullfighter and the Lady.

She received an Oscar nomination in the category of best supporting actress for her performance in the film Broken Lance in 1954; she was the first actress to represent Mexico in this category.

Actor, director, producer, sculptor and painter. His film debut was at the age of 21 as an extra in the 1936 film “The Milky Way”.

He got the leading role in 1947 with the tape Oro Negro. Years later he landed a role opposite Marlon Brando in “! Viva Zapata!” in 1952 where he earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. In 1956 he got his second nomination in the same category with the film “The Madman with Red Hair” where he played the painter Paul Gauguin.

He was the first Mexican actor to win two statuettes in this category. Later he became the first Mexican actor to obtain a nomination in the category of best actor with the films “Wind Wild” in 1957 and “Zorba, the Greek” in 1964.

Native of Cuernavaca, Mexico. The production designer; He received 8 Oscar nominations, held the record for being the Mexican with the most nominations, and was the first Aztec to win a statuette.

He won his first prize with the film “La Heiress2” in 1949 and the second with “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” in 1954.

He worked alongside Walt Disney overseeing several Disneyland attractions and was credited for designing the “secret” Club 33 within the park itself.

His credits also appear in films such as “Mary Poppins”, “War of the Worlds”, in addition to his collaborations with great directors such as Frank Capra, William Wyler and Alfred Hitchcock.

Costume designer. She started working as an assistant costume designer and wardrobe supervisor. She got her start in Hollywood working alongside John Sayles but her breakthrough came in 2006 in “Apocalypto” with Mel Gibson.

Born in the city of Mayes Castillero, she participated in the film “Avatar” (2009) by James Cameron, however, she did not get an Oscar nomination. It was not until 2019 that she managed to enter the category of best costume design with the tape “Jojo Rabbit” by Taika Waititi.

He has collaborated on major productions such as “John Carter”, “World War Z”, “The Great Wall” and “Thor: Ragnarok”, he is currently working on his second project with Marvel in the “WandaVision” series.