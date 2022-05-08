Sports

Mexican National Team and its first summoned for the League of Nations

After the bitter goalless draw against the Guatemalan National Team, the Mexican team He already has his sights set on the start of the second edition of the Concacaf Nations League.

After running out of chances to play the final phase in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, the national team has announced that the goalkeepers Charles Acevedo Y Rodolfo Cota They are the first called up to play the Concacaf competition in the summer.

“The General Sports Directorate informs that Carlos Acevedo from Club Santos and Rodolfo Cota from Club León have been summoned by the Technical Corps of the Mexican National Team to work from May 9 to 12 at the High Performance Center, with a view to the next preparation matches against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador, as well as the Nations League matches against Suriname and Jamaica”.

“The next concentration in the CAR for the goalkeepers and to which more players will be integrated that the Technical Body will be summoning from the teams that have completed their participation with their clubs will be next May 16,” says the statement.

It should be noted that coach Gerardo Martino and part of his coaching staff will be observing the participation of Mexican soccer players who play in Liga MX in the playoff round.

