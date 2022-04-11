Mexican National Team: Bora Milutinovic, former DT del Tri advocates for Tata

Enrique Martinez Villar

If anyone knows about the pressure that exists on the bench of the Mexican team that is Bora Milutinovićwho led the Tri on two occasions and can presume that he took him to a fifth gameas happened in the World Cup Mexico 1986 (Quarter finals).

“Thats nothing new; when there are no results, the coaches are criticized, but you have to have confidence in the coach and move on”, said Bora in an interview at halftime on qatarin the context of the last draw of the world Cup.

The work of Gerardo Martino has been severely criticized by fans and the media for the way he suffered at times during the Play off.

“Suffering in the Qualifiers is something normal, that’s how football is Concacaf; they also grew United States and Canadathat’s normal”.

The Serbian indicated that El Tri must have a good preparation, both football-wise and mentally, to achieve the goals set.

“Mexico must prepare in the best way, because with effort and intelligence you can get more than a fifth party. They shouldn’t think about the fifth game, they should rather think about playing the right way and remember that the only thing that counts is the next action.”

Rejects the objective of the fifth party

Bora, who led El Tri to the Quarterfinals of the World Cup in Mexico 86 -falling against Germany in Monterrey-, pointed out that the National Team must get rid of playing only the fifth game from their mind, since that barrier has already been overcome and they must have in mind playing, at least the sixth game.

“You don’t have to weigh only in a fifth game, because Mexico has already played five games, they must think of a sixth and be better than the 1986 team”.

