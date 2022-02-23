Mexican National Team: Do Guardado and Ochoa have problems with Chicharito?

Midtime Editorial

Andrew Saved clarified that he is not estranged with Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez as was mentioned, in addition to pointing out that it cannot be excluded from the Mexican team footballers who can help achieve “common” goals.

In an interview for ESPN’s “Balón Europeo” podcast and questioned whether Chicharito was out of the tricolor due to differences with him and Guillermo Ochoa, the Betis midfielder rejected that version, hence point out some misunderstandings that may havesome of them from journalist Sergio Dipp, who is very close to the LA Galaxy striker.

“I understand that Chícharo has a friendship with (Sergio) Dipp and obviously, with that direct contact, certain things, concerns or interpretations that Chicharito has had go to one side. I am not saying that Sergio Dipp is not objective, I simply understand what is behind it and everyone knows it within the national team and we understand how to give an opinion or where to direct public opinion, but I have no problem with Chicharito, zero problems“, he pointed.

He explained that the Chivas youth squad has “a more explosive way of being”while he is “more political”, which would be the only point on which they have not agreed, especially when negotiating, this before insisting that “personal problems we have not had any”.

He recalled that while he was in the Netherlands He was very close to Javier while he played for Bayer Leverkusen, although he did not say the same when they met in Seville. Regarding Ochoa, he pointed out that he is closer because they are contemporaries in the representative.

Would you like to see Chicharito in El Tri?

Immediately, Andrés wondered if Hernández should return to the Tricolor, to give an affirmative answer, although not without pointing out some points that would have to be fulfilled before.

“Obviously his football is there and if he’s available to come back, if he really wants to and is up for the job, obviously he’s welcome. We cannot close the door on any Mexican player that can be useful to us and can lead us to our common goal”.