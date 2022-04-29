Mexican National Team fights opening of the 2026 World Cup at the Azteca

With Gianni Infantino’s visit to Mexico prior to the 2026 North American World Cup, the President of the Mexican Federation, Yon de Luisa, spoke about what is coming for the next World Cup in Mexico and assured that they are looking to host the match inaugural.

In an exclusive interview with W Deportes, Yon de Luisa commented that they are in the “fight” to win the opening match of the 2026 World Cup, since the final will be in the United States.

“It is an issue that we have been discussing with President Infantino for months and there is still no definitive YES, but the talks have gone well. We have to wait to see what the tournament and the calendar will be like, then it will be decided whether we will be able to receive the inauguration. We have to remember that there are 48 teams for this World Cup”. DeLouis said.

It will be the first World Cup with 48 teams, so for FIFA and the organizing countries, it is a great challenge in the organization.

Likewise, De Luisa spoke about the friendly matches of the Mexican National Team and ruled out a possible dismissal at the Azteca due to the tight schedule.