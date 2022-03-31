Mexican National Team: In green? Is the new jersey filtered for the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

They would be using the new uniform specifically until the World Cup

March 29, 2022 8:57 p.m.

For many years it critical the fact that the Mexican team will not play its games in green of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifying, the Concacaf Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League, wearing colored uniforms black, pink and Whitebut no longer the traditional green uniform, which is the one that best represents the country.

More news from the Mexican team:

Gerardo Martino: his numbers with the Mexican team prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Probably for a matter of marketing That’s how it was decided, but the wait is over and it seems that the Mexican team will wear the traditional colors in the Qatar World Cup 2022. Today is filter a Photography where it is clearly seen Diego Lainez with the new outfit who would wear the tricolor.

Mexico would wear the most traditional uniform it has

Mexico would have been saving this design to launch it specifically in the worldit is not known if the premiere could arrive a little earlier to present it at the fired that is done to the team prior to any World Cup fair, but the reality is that the jersey has caused high expectations and, as always, criticism from its fans.

Would Mexico wear a green uniform again in the World Cup?

Everything would indicate that yes and it is that the last time that Mexico wore green was precisely at the World Cup in Russia in 2018, so it will be in good taste for the fans to see the Mexican national team again wear green, with white shorts and red socks as used to be done before in all matches.

More news from the Mexican team:

Mexican National Team: What are the players who will retire from El Tri after Qatar 2022?