Mexican National Team reveals more summoned for tour in the United States

Clausura 2022 is coming to an end, so several players are beginning to focus on what will be a very busy summer in the Mexican National Team, since they will have a tour of the United States and will play the Nations League.

A few moments ago, the national team revealed that both Cota, Pizarro and Acevedo finished their concentration in CAR, however, they will return to activity next Sunday, along with a new group of players.

The players that will be integrated will be Alfredo Talavera from Pumas, César Montes, Luis Romo, Erick Aguirre and Jesús Gallardo, to start preparing the friendlies that they will hold against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador, as well as the games of Suriname and Jamaica of the Nations League.

It is expected that as the weeks go by, more players will begin to join the CAR as they finish their participation in their respective clubs. Martino plans to play friendly matches with a base of young players.