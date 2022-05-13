Sports

Mexican National Team reveals more summoned for tour in the United States

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Clausura 2022 is coming to an end, so several players are beginning to focus on what will be a very busy summer in the Mexican National Team, since they will have a tour of the United States and will play the Nations League.

A few moments ago, the national team revealed that both Cota, Pizarro and Acevedo finished their concentration in CAR, however, they will return to activity next Sunday, along with a new group of players.

Also read: Celia Lora and Karely Ruiz show their charms in “spicy swimsuit”

The players that will be integrated will be Alfredo Talavera from Pumas, César Montes, Luis Romo, Erick Aguirre and Jesús Gallardo, to start preparing the friendlies that they will hold against Nigeria, Uruguay and Ecuador, as well as the games of Suriname and Jamaica of the Nations League.

Also read: Mazatlán FC: Marco Fabían could go to AEK Atenas de Almeyda

It is expected that as the weeks go by, more players will begin to join the CAR as they finish their participation in their respective clubs. Martino plans to play friendly matches with a base of young players.

Follow us on

Brian Reyes is passionate about sports. He loves telling stories about the protagonists of this novel called Soccer. Connoisseur of the main leagues in Europe. Critical and analytical on the current situation of Mexican soccer and the National Team. Fan of Club América and Chelsea. He was a contributor to the web portal of the newspaper Uno más Uno in Mexico City. He studied journalism at the University of Journalism, Art, Radio and Television (PART).

see more

Source link

Photo of James James34 mins ago
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jasmine Camacho Quinn finishes second in Ponce and alleges that there was a false start: “I’m definitely not happy with that”

11 mins ago

Representative of Alberth Elis announces that he already has offers in France and other top leagues in Europe for the “Panterita”

23 mins ago

The NBA confirmed the status of Morant’s injury for Game 6 vs. grizzlies

46 mins ago

LigaPro Disciplinary Committee sanctions Barcelona SC for incidents in the stands during the Astillero Clásico | National Championship | Sports

58 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button