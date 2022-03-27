Mexican National Team suspends field recognition at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium prior to duel against Honduras

Mexico did not step on the lawn of the venue where it will be measured against Honduras due to heavy rain that forced the practice to be canceled

Due to the persistent rain that occurred throughout this Saturday in San Pedro Sula, the reconnaissance of the soccer field has been suspended. Mexico at the Metropolitan Olympic Stadium, prior to the duel against Honduras.

A technical commission from Fenafuth (National Autonomous Football Federation of Honduras) came at 11:00 hrs. this Saturday to supervise the state of the field where the H and Tri teams will face each other on Sunday for the World Cup Qualifiers, and determined that there were no favorable weather conditions for Mexico will carry out his training scheduled for 18:00 hrs.

Metropolitan Olympic Stadium ESPN

In fact, the grass is covered by a tarpaulin to prevent the water from causing flooding or mud on the pitch.

Given these circumstances, the logistics and operations team of Mexico He had to look for another venue and, in the absence of official confirmation, the Morazán Stadium, less than 10 minutes away from the Tri concentration hotel, will be the field for the practice at 6:00 p.m. this Saturday.