Mexican National Team: Who will be the possible ones summoned by Martino against Guatemala?

Martino will see elements of Liga MX

April 19, 2022 5:07 p.m.

After having obtained the ticket for the CQatar World Cup 2022, the Mexican National Team is already focused on its three rivals in the World Cup. With their sights set on Poland, Argentina and Saudi Arabia, the team led by Gerardo Martino will play a series of friendly matches as part of the preparation.

The first opponent will be Selection of Guatemala, team that is directed by Luis Fernando Tena, an old acquaintance of Mexican soccer and the one who was the coach of one of the most important achievements in the history of Mexico, as was the gold medal in London 2012. This seems to be the game with the most criticism for El Tri, since it is a rival that does not resemble what he will see in the World Cup.

Martino will test with local players

Despite that, “Tata” could give him a good one and use the duel to summon players who had not been given the opportunity to show themselves with the National Team. It is important to remember that this meeting will not be on a FIFA date, so you will not be able to count on Europeans, except for a possible call for Marcelo Flores. This means that Martino will only be with players from Liga MX

The possible call of Martino

According to various media, these could be the players that the Argentine could take into account for said match:

goalkeepers: Rodolfo Cota and Carlos Acevedo

defenses: Luis Olivas, Salvador Reyes, Israel Reyes, Kevin Álvarez, César Montes and Erick Aguirre.

Media: Erik Lira, Fernando Beltrán, Omar Campos, Alan Cervantes, Alejandro Zendejas, Víctor Guzmán and Marcelo Flores.

strikers: Eduardo Aguirre, Santiago Giménez and Uriel Antuna.

Despite the fact that several followers have requested the summoning of AIan Mozo for his great level, Martino would not call him. But this is because the Pumas will play the Concacaf Champions League Final, duel that crosses with the commitment of Mexico. Along with Mozo, there will also be the absences of Alfredo Talavera and Palermo Ortizwho will be looking for the ticket to the Club World Cup.

Zendejas would be one of the novelties

When is the match?

The duel between The Mexican National Team and its counterpart from Guatemala will be on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at 7:00 p.m.Mexico City downtown time.

As part of the famous “moletour”, the match will be played in the United States, precisely in the Camping World Stadium, home of the Orlando City of the MLS. Said meeting will serve for Martino to see that he has more variants for the Senior National Team and better think about his next calls for the rest of the friendlies.

