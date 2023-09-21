Mexican on matchmaker mission for Angelina Jolie

Salma Hayek has been hired to play Cupid to his famous friend and Hollywood icon, Angelina JolieWho has had his fair share of tumultuous relationships, including high-profile divorces Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton.

Hayek is looking for a special kind of lover

SalmaKnown for her romantic fairy tale relationship with French businessman François-Henri Pinault, Angelina Jolie is reportedly raising the bar for potential suitors, aiming to find her an eligible billionaire suitor. But it’s not just about glamor and wealth; Salma has Angelina’s best interests at heart.

A source tells Radaronline.com about Salma’s efforts to find a partner, “After Angie’s disastrous relationships with actors, including her doomed marriages to Brad Pitt and Billy Bob Thornton, Salma thinks Angie It’s time for something new.”

A source also told the National Enquirer, “He has his eye on some capable businessmen who know how to handle dating one of the most famous women in the world and he’s working hard to get a date with Angie.” Have been.”

Undoubtedly, Salma’s own experiences have prepared her for this mission. When they have romance with actors Josh Lucas and Edward Norton When the work did not work out, he turned his attention towards the world of billionaire businessmen. Salma is now happily married to a French tycoon François-Henri Pinault61, who are estimated to be worth a staggering $36 billion.

it’s all about family

But Salma’s match is not just about love; It’s also about family. Close friends share a special bond, Hayek Not only does he want to see angie With a great man, but also a great father to his children.

tumultuous divorce Angelina and Brad Pitt In 2016, he abandoned his children amid a protracted legal battle.

As the divorce progressed, several of their children became adults, making custody issues even more complicated.

Amidst the legal battles, Angelina stepped into the dating pool in December 2022, and explored relationships with much younger men, proving that she is in control of her romantic destiny. Although she prefers to host low-key meetings, she remains selective and ensures that potential partners have the seal of approval from someone she trusts.

Salma and Angelina’s friendship has blossomed in the last few years. They have worked together on projects like “The Eternals” and “Without Blood”, strengthening their bond. As they spend more time together, their friendship has naturally deepened.

Last month the couple was seen taking their children out for dinner at a restaurant west hollywood,

Mexican actress recently spoke gossip herald about their friendship and said that jolie You know, “As a mother, you know, it’s been very, very enriching in my life in many ways. Above all, as an artist.”

jolie recently directed Hayek In the unreleased film “Without Blood”. Speaking about his experience with Jolie as a director, Hayek He praised his friend highly, saying, “He’s probably the best director I’ve ever worked with. And I’ve worked with some very good directors.”