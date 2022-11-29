Mexican pays bet to his Argentinian girlfriend, gives her his card so she can buy everything she can: “thank you Messi”.

The defeat of the Mexican soccer team 2-0 against Argentina was expensive for a Mexican, because he lost a bet he had made with his girlfriend, who is from that country.

It was through his Instagram account where the subject named Johnny Abraham, who describes himself as a writer and promotes his self-help workshops on his networks, shared a video in which he is seen handing a black Santander bank card to his partner, a model named Karen Ferrero.

In the recording Johnny mentioned to him: “ok, love, since Argentina won, what was promised is debt. You have five minutes, five, to buy whatever you want”, then he added: “there are two conditions: you cannot exceed the limit of this card, if you do, everything is returned, and you cannot take things that are not your size, because You can’t return them, you have to keep them and if we don’t cancel it”.

So Karen took the card and ran into a Zara store and with the help of another girl she began to go through the store to see what she was taking. The first thing she did was go for some boots, then she picked up a bag, and a perfume.

Both girls began to run through the store, which caught the attention of some onlookers, for which Abraham commented to them: “let’s see if they can, right?”, and explained: “three minutes to take what they can without exceeding the card”.

A woman who was checking some clothes and who was wearing a sweater from Mexico rebuked him: “me too, me too?” two”.

With only two minutes to go, Karen Ferrero began to take various clothes until she said: “already with that”, and went to line up to pay, but her companion followed her with more clothes. The man told her that she had little time left to pay, so she discarded some clothes that she did not like.

At the end of the recording it is observed that he did pass the card, for which the model celebrated and commented to his partner: “love, you are crazy”, and added: “thank you Messi, for so much; Thanks Messi, this is yours”.

Continue reading the story

The post generated various reactions such as: “five minutes is not enough for a woman,” “I thought I was not going to pass the card, I felt stress like football”, “I wish I had bet the same with my husband”, “how I would like having had a boyfriend like that”, “I choose the most expensive thing for her if I don’t like it, then I change it”, “I don’t want to imagine if Argentina wins the World Cup”, “bets are bets and they are paid”, “there are to put a candle to Messi and to you, big for keeping promises”.

Mexico will face its third match of the group stage against Saudi Arabia on November 30 and arrives with very few chances of qualifying for the round of 16; However, they have hope if they win with two goals in favor, in addition to the fact that they must wait for the result of the match between Argentina and Poland.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN | ON VIDEO:

“It’s good that we didn’t change the Angel for Ochoa”: they harass Mexico with everything for their defeat against Argentina