Mexican pedophile is murdered in US prison; he pleaded guilty to abusing up to nine boys

Cesar Pastrana, undocumented Mexican, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing nine children. He had been eight years old when another inmate murdered him, in what some have called “prison justice.”

Pastrana was arrested in February 2012 after assaulting children during a retreat organized by a church in Georgia. Pastrana volunteered at NorthStar Church on Blue Springs Road in Acworth.

During the retreat, one of the parents learned that Barber Middle School had banned Pastrana from campus for inappropriate behavior with one of its students. The school warned the church but, despite this, kept Pastrana as a volunteer. After the retreat, several of the children told their parents that Pastrana had abused them.

Although Pastrana initially denied being a pederast, he eventually admitted his sexual offenses in court. He confessed that he had committed buggery with an underage boy. In September, he was charged with 10 counts of child sexual abuse, four counts of aggravated child sexual abuse and one count of aggravated sodomy. Two of the nine victims that Pastrana had attacked were his relatives, according to local media.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment, but for his relatives that was not enough. They also sued the church, saying the abuse could have been prevented. However, in March 2020, after he had been incarcerated for eight years at Hancock State Prison, another inmate killed him.

The State Department of Corrections avoided explaining how Pastrana died, except to say it was in “a fight” and said it would investigate the incident.

“Agents have reason to believe that offender César Pastrana died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation with another inmate on March 13, 2020. Medical personnel responded and life-saving measures were applied. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:15 pm by a hospital doctor”.

Pastrana was 33 years old. The assailant was later identified as Cesar Cortez, and according to The Union Recorder, he stabbed the Mexican in the chest.

The same medium detailed that, according to Cortez’s lawyer, he began to fight with Pastrana because the Mexican began to talk about the defendant’s girlfriend. He was sentenced to an additional 15 years in prison on top of a previous sentence for aggravated assault and intentional homicide.

For local people, it doesn’t matter. Pastrana’s death, they consider, was “prison justice.”