Mexican people are affected by asthma

35 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, a number that is increasing as the effects of environmental changes, such as those related to global warming and pollution, cause more illnesses and/or more asthma attacks.

This is what Arablin Oropeza, a specialist in immunology and allergy, says when he talks about this highly prevalent disease in the world and to which Mexico is no stranger, since 8.5 million of the country’s inhabitants can suffer from asthma.

Within the framework of World Lung Day, an event that is celebrated on September 25, the expert doctor recalled that there are five major lung diseases: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lower respiratory tract infections, tuberculosis, pulmonary cancer and Asthma.

Digging deeper later, he revealed that it is the most prevalent form of asthma worldwide and, although the World Health Organization (WHO) says that 262 million people suffer from asthma, the European Respiratory Society believes that it The figure is 350 million.

Asthma is a long-term condition characterized by coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath and chest tightness.

Its prevalence in Mexico is 7 to 17 percent of the population, so it is estimated that 8.5 million people in the country may have asthma.

And in a study, through surveys conducted in schools, it was found that wheezing, one of the symptoms of asthma, is present in 26% of students, and 24% in the case of teenagers.

Asthma is multifactorial, that is, there are several factors that cause the condition, such as genetics, as a child with a father with asthma is more likely to develop the disease, although this is not necessarily the case.

There are also environmental factors that are important in the development of asthma, such as allergies, in the case of allergic asthma, such as when parents smoke near children; Climate change which increases the prevalence of asthma, psychological effects, lack of exercise and current lifestyle.

These are all potential risk factors, but epigenetic changes certainly lead to the development of asthma.

The doctor explained that asthma is like a mask hiding behind various mechanisms that cause the disease: allergies, exercise, obesity and smoking.

Environment

Environmental changes are also causing a greater incidence of this disease: it is estimated that these changes have caused an increase of 100 million people with asthma in the last 20 years.

This happens because pollutants in the environment, including airborne toxins, directly damage the bronchial epithelium, causing inflammation and can lead to asthma.

Therefore, 33% of asthma cases in minors are caused by environmental pollution.

And it’s not just pollution, but also climate change, as trees are causing increasingly intense allergy waves due to global warming, as seen in the last two years. As pollens and various allergens increase, the patient becomes more sensitive to them, causing stronger symptomatic reactions.

Dr. Saeed Arablin also explained the treatment of asthma, which attempts to control the symptoms.

Therapy is generally aimed at reducing the intensity, medical emergencies, and number of symptoms.

Inhaled steroid medications are now available, including specific medications to reduce inflammation, and biotechnological medications to attack symptoms and reduce intensity in critically ill patients.

Although there are risk factors that cannot be changed, the expert recommended going to the doctor in time to receive treatment. For example, if you already know that there is an allergen in winter that causes more problems, you should go for a consultation in September to receive appropriate preventive treatment. – Iris Ceballos Alvarado