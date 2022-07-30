Mexican power in the Marvel universe

A few days ago, social networks exploded with emotion after the Comic-Con in San Diego, California, confirmed the presence of Tenoch Huerta in the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in the role of “Namor”, a character that He debuted in comics in October 1939.

But the surprises did not stop, since three more Mexicans will be part of the feature film and they are Mabel Cadena, Josué Maychi and María Mercedes.

Huerta will play “Prince Namor”; Chain, to “Namora”; Maychi, to the warrior “Attuma” and María Mercedes to the mother of “Namor”. The film will be released in theaters in November.

Mabel wrote on her Twitter account: “You right! Namora is here!” while Tenoch posted a meme where a puppy can be seen and can be read: “My mom: My son will soon be a super hero.”

“I come from a neighborhood and, thanks to inclusion, I am here. Many children in the neighborhood are seeing us and dreaming of being here and they are going to achieve it,” said Huerta at the presentation of the film directed by Ryan Coogler.

This is not the first time that Mexicans have participated in Marvel productions, the list is gradually growing.

In July 2019, when there was no pandemic, Marvel Studios also revealed at the San Diego Comic Con, in the voice of its president, Kevin Feige, the actors that would make up the cast of the film The Eternals, and among them the name of Salma Hayek.

The protagonist of Teresa (1989) plays “Ajak”, in the feature film that premiered in theaters last year and is currently on the Disney+ platform.

Salma Hayek said in an interview reproduced by the Excelsior newspaper that when she began filming the film she felt supported by the entire “Mexican neighborhood”.

“When the door opened, we all entered, all of Mexico and all of Latin America entered. You know how we Mexicans are, that we bring the whole family and that is exactly what I felt,” he said.

On November 24, 2021, the Hawkeye series arrived on Disney +, which features the participation of Tony Dalton.

The Mexican gives life to the character of “Jack Duquesne”, who appears alongside “Eleanor Bishop”, a role that falls to Vera Farmiga (El Conjuro).

In the Marvel comics, “Jack” is known as “Swordsman”. Although he was first introduced as an enemy of “Hawkeye” and the “Avengers,” the character has also been on the side of the good guys.

In order to bring “Swordsman” to life, the actor had to learn acrobatics and take various fencing classes.

The actor born in Guadalajara, Cristo Fernández, had a small performance in the film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, this in the first post-credits scene.

Christ embodies the bartender who serves “Eddie Brock” (Tom Hardy), he is the one who tells the antihero about “Iron Man”, the existence of “Hulk” (Mark Ruffalo) and what happened during the five years in which millions of people disappeared thanks to the click of “Thanos”. Actor Danny Ramírez was born in Chicago, however, he is of Mexican descent. He participated in five episodes of the series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Danny plays “Joaquín Torres”, a faithful friend of “Sam Wilson” (Anthony Mackie) and “Bucky” (Sebastian Stan). The artist could continue in the Marvel Universe, and it is that “Torres” is the new “Falcon” on earth 616

A similar case is that of Jessica Alba. She came into this world in California, but her father, Mark Alba, was born in the Mexican Republic.

Jessica stars as the “Invisible Woman” in Fox’s Fantastic Four movies, which hit theaters in 2005 and 2007.

The actress acknowledged that she was one of the first Latinas to be part of Marvel projects (at that time Disney had not bought the company), and celebrates that today more Hispanics join the so-called MCU, although she assured Glamor magazine UK that the inclusion is not taking place naturally but commercially.

“Even if you watch the Marvel movies, that’s the biggest driver of fantasy and what’s going on right now in entertainment, because it’s kind of a family thing, it’s still pretty Caucasian. I’d say I was one of the few in the past…and it was before Marvel was sold to Disney, but it’s still pretty much…more of the same.”