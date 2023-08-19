Mexican producer Juan Pablo Reyes reveals details of new Disney film ‘Wish’

This 2023 Disney celebrates 100 years since it began telling the stories that have captivated millions around the world, from the release of its first film ‘Snow White’ in 1937 to the most recent and controversial live-action remakes of its tapes influenced people. animated.

The company that Walter Disney decided to set up to tell stories years ago has persevered as the most important animation studio internationally, so the board of directors came up with something memorable to celebrate its first century of history. Decided to do, and what could be better! new story!

From 2018 onwards, the creatives started thinking of a new story that could pay homage to all the previous stories and that would reflect the essence of the company. That’s how he landed up to a new animated film ‘Wish’, which will hit the theaters on November 23.

What is ‘Vish’ about?

The film tells the story of Asha, a 17-year-old girl who wants to apply for the most recognized job in the kingdom to become an apprentice to the great magician and king who protects the wishes of the people and, from time to time, she is creates reality. However, in his quest to fulfill this goal, he comes to know of the dark intentions of the king, to which he does not agree.

Her courage and search for truth and justice will lead her on a journey to protect everyone’s most cherished desires, and with the help of the magic of the stars, she’ll discover how powerful desires are when they come from deep within the heart.

Juan Pablo Reyes, the Mexican who produced the film

This week Mexican producer Juan Pablo Reyes presents an exclusive preview of “Wish” and the inspiration behind it. Juan Pablo is living proof that when you put your mind to something you want with all your heart, you can make it happen.

“I was a fan kid who was always on the lookout for what Disney was going to make the next movie, so I watched all the behind the scenes footage and all that, back when the modem was still far from the telephone. My first day at Disney was when I entered and they assigned me a project that later became ‘Charm’, it was very special, it was something that filled me, it was very special,” he told various media. Recollected in his conversation, content creator and film student.

Now, working hand in hand with great Disney veterans like Peter Del Vecho, Juan Pablo identifies with ‘Wish’ even more.

“They won’t tell you 100 million times.” And I think what keeps you alive is: 1, wanting something with all your heart, and even more so if it’s something that’s important to you; 2, stubbornness and something that keeps wanting things even when you don’t want 100 million of them; It motivates you to work harder and with more will. And 3, having a partner and a family that supports you, the people who tell you to ‘do a little more’ when you think it’s not going to happen.

endearing characters and remarkable aesthetics

During the same conversation, Juan Pablo introduces us to the 21-minute tape, as well as some sketches and characters that reference other studio films, such as ‘Snow White’.

He also shared that the idea originated when he realized what united all Disney characters.

“As human beings to have something to desire and want to achieve something in life, which is something that all the characters have. We want to tell the story of something that’s so real and so embedded in what makes us human, then there’s form, music and everything else. But it all starts with this same human idea of ​​fighting for a desire.

This tape is a beautiful musical that delivers the same energy, excitement and magic as the other great Disney movies that marked our childhoods. It features original music by composer and singer Julia Michaels, who has written for great artists such as Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, fueled by the voice of Ariana DeBose, who brings hope to its heroine. tape.

In styledf We spoke exclusively with Juan Pablo Reyes, who told us more about the inspiration for the film and the characters. For example, the team spent weeks watching videos of baby pandas to give the star personas. Here’s the full interview: