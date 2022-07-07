Mexican puts her stamp on Emily in Paris

Just over a decade ago, if someone saw Gael Garcia Bernal at public events, he could notice the presence, next to him, of a serious girl, attentive to everything that was asked of the actor.

It was Katina Medina Mora, who had just obtained a master’s degree in cinema, in London, and had found a place in Canana, the company founded by Gael and Diego Luna, where she was doing her first steps in the industry.

Today she has in her hands the plane ticket that will take her to France to work on the new season of Emily in Paris, a series of Netflix starring Lily Collins, where he was already in charge of two episodes.

The director also left another ticket in her drawer that took her to Korea, where she directed XO, Kitty, a spin-off inspired by the movies To All the Boys I’ve Loved.

“It is curious, here (Mexico) I have been rejected from thriller productions because I have no experience, here as a woman it is tremendous that there is a feeling that you never finish demonstrating, outside there is no such problem,” she says.

“Before the first season of Emily in Paris I had no comedy, no credit outside of Mexico and this series was huge. I did not have, according to me, how to earn the place in the curricular sense, but people trusted me, and that does not happen in Mexico, ”she adds.

Along with assisting García Bernal, Katina began to do the same in films such as I’m going to explode, from Gerardo Naranjo, and Black Sheep, by Humberto Hinojosa. In 2013, when he was 33 years old, he managed to shoot his debut feature LuTo, which cost 100 thousand pesos and 15 days of filming.

In 2015, she made Sabrás que hacemigome, with Ilse Salas and Pablo Derqui, to later be chosen in some episodes of Historia de un muerte: la search, based on the case of the lost girl Paulette, who was found dead days later in her own home. bed, and Selena: the series.

“The theater was always my first love, it was what I directed initially, I wanted to be an actress but I was very bad (laughs). In cinema it was difficult to take the step 15 years ago, when women did not have the support of today, which still has a long way to go. Here, still being a filmmaker or cinematographer, they say ‘yes sir’ on the set, there is a culture that is very steeped in that, we have to put an end to it”, she comments.

The cinema came to her through family history, since her parents are movie buffs and she guarded her subscriptions with suspicion to be able to go to the Film Festival and see as many films as possible. She then thought it would be better to start there and then try theater, where she did college work.

It recently re-released the Blackbird staging, with Cassandra Ciangherotti and Alejandro Calva, which talks about child abuse, in which the victim confronts her attacker, after spending years in prison.

“The darkest part for me, because in the end I was clear about the victim, was to be objective and see that in this case the man had already paid a sentence and that changes things to how it normally happens, where they are not punished,” he recalls. .

Emily in Paris It was his entry into the big leagues. In the second installment he directed episodes five and six (“x” and “Boiling point”), now in the new one he will also be in charge of a couple.

“It will be to meet again with friends and friends, a sensational team. To enter, like everywhere, they ask you questions and they see your idea, I think they liked what I did and that’s why they called me again, ”she says.

Of the series in South Korea, he is only authorized to say that it is about two sisters.



