Mexican referee fired for promoting bookmakers

The Referees Commission terminated his relationship with the assistant referee, Valeria Andradeafter this incurred an irregularity at FIFA Code of Ethicsit after promote a bookmaker in your account Instagram.

The measure was announced this Friday by the FMFwhere by means of a concise press release, they reported that they should end their relationship with Valeria Andrade.

“The Referees Commission reports that as of today, February 18, Valeria Saraí Andrade Lázaro ceases to be part of the whistler squad of the aforementioned Commission“, reported the agency.

The assistant referee failed in the FIFA Code of Ethicsafter that in your account Instagramwhere he has about 85 thousand followers, published a story where invited his followers to participate in the betseven using a code in your name for an extra bonus for new subscribers.

Such an act is prohibited in the FIFA Code of Ethicswhich dictates the following: