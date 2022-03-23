Mexican regional singer dies after two months hospitalized

the singer passed away Gabriel Soto Gastelum, better known as the ‘Treasure of Sinaloa’, at 55 years old.

On January 22 of this year, Gastélum was shot at in a mechanical workshop in Tijuana, Baja California, for which he was transferred to a nearby hospital and, later, transferred to a hospital in Jalisco, where he remained until his death, the which happened this Monday, March 21.

According to local media, of the bullets he received, one hit the singer’s head, directly on his face. Since then, his family reported that his health was very delicate.

Through social networks, friends and family began to fire “El Tesoro de Sinaloa” on March 16, but the news spread until March 21.

The singer, born in Villa Juárez, Sinaloa, was musically recognized in the 90s thanks to the single ‘El Puente Rojo’ and later with ‘El Tesoro’.

Among his most popular songs is ‘118 balazos’, which Valentín Elizalde also sang at the time. It should be noted that his music can only be heard on YouTube, mainly on his channel known as Paisa Power Musik.

So far, further details of the death of Gabriel Soto Gastélum are unknown. And it is reported that investigations continue into this attack that has turned into a murder.