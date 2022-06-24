Mexican singer is murdered by her husband in a restaurant

Mexico. Mexican singer Yrma Lydya was shot to death by her husband on Thursday night in a Mexico City restaurant.

Lydya, who was a ranchera music performer, died in a well-known Japanese food restaurant located in the Del Valle neighborhood of the Mexican capital, local media reported.

Without mentioning the name of the singer, the secretary of Citizen Security of the capital, Omar García Harfuch, said Thursday on his Twitter account that “a man shot his wife three times,” adding that the attacker was arrested. with another woman who accompanied him.

The Mexico City Attorney General’s Office reported in a brief Twitter message that it had opened an investigation under the femicide protocol, but did not provide further details.

Lydya began her career as a singer more than a decade ago and participated in at least 10 soap operas and six plays. She received the National Prize for Culture awarded by the Senate and an Honorary Doctorate from the Chamber of Deputies for her contributions to culture.

The murder of the singer generated numerous reactions in the local artistic environment and among her followers.

“It is very shocking that anyone’s life is torn away, but more so a 21-year-old girl who had her life ahead of her, who was so full of dreams,” the Mexican singer and actress Dulce told the local newspaper El Universal at mourn Lydya’s passing.