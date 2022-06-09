Mexican singer visits Guatemala and is caught in Antigua with rapper Cazzu

Is about Emilia Cazzuchelli, known as Cazzu.

The Mexican singer Christian Nodal was captured in Antigua Guatemala this Tuesday, June 7 hand in hand with what seems to be your new sentimental partner.

She is an Argentine singer, songwriter and rapper. who has been in the country since the weekend.

In the images captured by various media, the couple is seen full of happiness walking through the cobbled streets of the colonial city.

Tik Tok Users They also published their encounter with the artist on the streets of Antigua.

Later, the couple was captured at La Aurora airport, where they said goodbye to the country.

The Mexican singer continues giving something to talk about after his breakup with Belinda.

He was recently involved in a war of words with artist J Balvin, because he dyed his hair similar to his and the reactions were immediate.

Such was the controversy that Nodal had change her look and dye her hair purple.