Mexican soccer is indebted to me: Hugo Sánchez wants the Tri

Hugo Sanchez, technical director and currently an analyst for the ESPN chain, revealed his opinion that Mexican soccer is indebted to him, for what he believes is the one to lead the Selection in the Qatar World Cup 2022 if they dismiss Gerardo Martino.

Sánchez is convinced that the FMF I would think of technicians like Miguel Herrera or Ricardo Ferretti to supply the daddybut remember that both with him and with Victor Manuel VucetichThey have an outstanding debt.

“That they think of Miguel Herrera seems to me something simple because they have it easy as it happened with Tuca Ferretti at the time, but Mexican soccer is indebted to Vucetich and me because they have not given us the opportunity to be in charge of the National Team in a world Cup“, I consider.

In addition, Hugo said that he would be fascinated to coach in a World Cup, although he knows that it is quite complicated. Although the Pentapichichi is not active as a coach, he assures that he is very clear about what he has to do.

“I would love to be in it, but I find it difficult due to the circumstances. I am not active, but it is not necessary to know what I have to do and they are indebted to Vucetich, because the treatment has been very bad for him as well as for meOn the other hand, Miguel feels protected, supported and pampered, but the Tata Martino thing seems to be not going the right way,” he explained.

Why is Martino in doubt?

Gerardo Martino has practically “tied” the ticket to the next World Cup; However, a health problem could cause the coach to step aside, so the Federation would have to find a new coach.

When this information was released, it became known that Miguel Herrera would be one of the candidates to take the reins of the national team, everything will be defined when the directors sit down to talk with Tata after the game against The Savior.

