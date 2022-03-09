Mexican soccer: Querétaro vs Atlas key day in the mx league | Other Soccer Leagues

This Tuesday would be a key day in the Mexican League in terms of the future of Queretaro Club. This has been reported by the press of that country, indicating that the owners of the different clubs have already met in an assembly to define if the ‘White Roosters’ deserve maximum punishment, which includes, among other things, their disaffiliation from any competition. Everything indicates that the majority voted in favor.

According to Christian Octavio Martinoli, a journalist from Tv Azteca, a disaffiliation for Querétaro would be just the first measure against the club due to the serious incidents at the La Corregidora stadium, in a match against Atlas that had to be suspended after the violent attacks on visiting fans. The images went around the world and not only in Mexico do they expect punishment.

“Club Querétaro’s disaffiliation is imminent and that would be the first of several decisions and punishments that they will have to execute on the League’s desk next Tuesday. If that doesn’t happen, Mexican soccer will continue digging,” Martinoli said through his account. from Twitter.

On the other hand, the journalist David Medrano of Récord, indicated that “The owners’ assembly as the highest authority of Mexican soccer in favor of the disaffiliation of Querétaro in majority form. The forms for tomorrow’s meeting are analyzed. Unofficial information by the way ” .

It should be remembered that the issue of disaffiliation from a club is contemplated in Mexican soccer only if a member “commits a serious offense and/or violates or fails to comply on more than one occasion with any provision of these Regulations, the Bylaws, the Directives or the decisions of FIFA, Concacaf and/or the FMF itself.” But it is worth adding that the authorities have submitted a report of injuries, distorting the version that the disturbances left people dead.

That is why in Mexico they hope that a present will be felt with the ‘White Roosters’ and these acts will be severely punished, seeking to prevent others from wanting to continue damaging football with acts of violence. Not only Mexico is expecting what may happen this Tuesday, the world of soccer is also waiting for an exemplary sanction because these scenes are becoming more and more recurrent in the different leagues.