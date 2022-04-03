Mexican team; Matías Almeyda praises the Tri and the Albiceleste

The strategist of San Jose Earthquakes, Matias Almeyda He assured that he has confidence in the Mexican National Team as well as in the Albiceleste and sees them clearly in the Round of 16 of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

“As an Argentinian-Mexican that I feel, I believe that both are going to go through. You don’t have to question yourself so much, they are two great teams, with two great coaching staffs. I want both of them to go through, it is preferable that they are in the groups and not afterwards,” declared Matías Almeyda.

Also read: Dorismar rides the motorcycle and reveals his attributes with a tight garment (PHOTO)

Matías Almeyda managed to wear the Albiceleste shirt in the World Cup with the Argentine National Team, as he was able to defend the colors of the Albiceleste in the World Cups in France 1998 and South Korea and Japan 2002.

The Mexican National Team will face Poland on the first day of the World Cup, later it will play against Albiceleste and will close activities against Saudi Arabia.

Matías Almeyda stressed that, despite the fact that optimism is on the side of the Argentine National Team, Mexico will also arrive with much greater security at the 202 Qatar World Cup. Both teams finished in second place in their respective World Cup qualifiers.